January 21, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida gaming officials, cops argue current laws not enough to reduce illegal gambling

Drew DixonJanuary 21, 20253min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 1.21.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

FederalHeadlines

Ashley Moody sworn into Senate seat following Marco Rubio’s departure

HeadlinesJax

Jax City Council snaps back at snapping fingers, says size matters on signs

Online casino banner or flyer background. Vegas casino roulette wheel isolated on blue background. 3d realistic vector illustration. Online poker casino roulette gambling backdrop concept design.
Law enforcement has made some major busts on illegal gambling in Florida, only to see criminals walk free.

While law enforcement and Florida gaming officials have been able to bust illegal gambling rackets in some counties, those same law enforcement experts say current state laws don’t go far enough to thwart outlaw operations.

Florida Gaming Control Commission officials joined prosecutors and other members of law enforcement to testify before the House Industries and Professional Activities Subcommittee, decrying current anti-gambling laws. They say current statutes simply don’t deter illegal gaming.

“There’s only so much money to go around. If a dollar does not go to a licensed facility or a tribal facility, it’s going into a criminal’s pocket. It’s as simple as that,” said Ross Marshman, Acting Executive Director of the Gaming Control Commission.

A platoon of prosecutors from multiple Florida judicial circuits also testified that officials feel strapped in their efforts to crack down on illegal gambling. Law enforcement officers from various jurisdictions urged lawmakers to enhance illegal gambling measures when the Legislative Session begins March 4 in Tallahassee.

“There is zero disincentive for these establishments to close down due to the misdemeanors that they face,” said Chief Ed Cayenne from the Homeland Security Division of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. “They are willing to pay the fines and continue the operations because they are so profitable.”

During the testimony before the House subcommittee, officer after officer recounted major busts made on illegal gambling houses in different jurisdictions. But most of those law enforcement experts acknowledged that despite high-profile busts, illegal gambling racketeers feel largely undaunted.

“When we do execute search warrants, we have employees running out the back doors with bags of cash,” said Dan Singleton, chief investigative services of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, where multiple illegal gambling crackdowns were executed in 2024. “I don’t know of any other legitimate business that during normal business hours, when a law enforcement officer comes to the front door, you have an employee flee out the back with a bag of cash.”

Other law enforcement officials urged members of the Legislature to get tough and increase the severity of charges surrounding illegal gambling in Florida.

“Felonies open up greater forfeiture opportunities and search warrant opportunities,” said Bill Gladson, State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit in the Ocala area.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJax City Council snaps back at snapping fingers, says size matters on signs

nextAshley Moody sworn into Senate seat following Marco Rubio's departure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories