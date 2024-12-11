Law enforcement breaks up illegal gambling operations in Volusia and Brevard counties

State and local law enforcement officials joined forces to investigate multiple illegal casinos that were busted and shut down in Volusia and Brevard counties in the past week.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) issued a news release outlining the law enforcement crackdown on illegal gaming machines and bogus casinos.

“The cooperative relationships developed between the Florida Gaming Control Commission and our partner law enforcement agencies are essential to fulfill our mission, and these efforts are making an impact,” said Ross Marshman, Acting Executive Director of the FGCC.

“Through innovative strategies, enhanced resources, and collaboration, these partnerships reflect our dedication to fostering trust and accountability while effectively addressing public safety concerns related to illicit gambling locations.”

The busts within the past week focused on five illegal casinos throughout Brevard County, as the Sheriff’s Office there assisted in the law enforcement operation. Some 500 illegal gambling machines were seized by investigators, along with $845,000 in cash.

Officials say criminal charges and arrests are pending. The illegal casinos included one in Palm Bay, three in Melbourne and one on Merritt Island.

The other operation focused on two locations in Port Orange in Volusia County, where Sheriff’s investigators assisted state regulators. Officials say they received “community concerns” expressed to law enforcement agencies, prompting the probe.

There was $6,000 in cash seized in the Port Orange operations, along with 16 slot and gaming machines. Three people were arrested in the Port Orange cases and all were charged with operating illegal gambling establishments and illegal possession of slot machines and game devices.

The Port Orange cases took place at public businesses, as opposed to the Brevard County cases that were at different locations that were not public. The Port Orange illegal gaming locations were at the Stop & Go convenience store on South Ridgewood Avenue and at Mark and Jill’s Village Tavern on South Nova Road.