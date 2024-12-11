December 11, 2024
Tampa Bay Rays spring training tickets now on sale
Tampa Bay Rays celebrate their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas. Rays defeated the Dodgers 8-7 to tie the series 2-2 games. Image via AP.

rays
While the Rays will have a temporary regular season home, their spring training games will still be in Port Charlotte.

Tickets for the Tampa Bay Rays’ spring training games are on sale.

The Rays will play the 2025 regular season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, but will play spring training games at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, as per usual.

Rays spring training tickets went on sale to the public Wednesday morning. Fans can visit RaysBaseball.com/Spring to purchase tickets.

In addition, The Bay Republic Team Store at Tropicana Field will be open for in-person shopping for a limited time during the holiday season. The store will open for the first time since Hurricane Milton caused significant damage to the stadium.

The spring training home opener at Charlotte Sports Park is Saturday, February 22, against the Boston Red Sox. The schedule features a weekend game against the New York Mets (March 1) and two weekend games against the New York Yankees (March 15 and 16). The Rays will also face the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, and more throughout the 2025 spring season. All home games are scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

On Thursday, March 13, the Rays will host the Washington Nationals at 1:05 p.m. Following the game and beginning at approximately 4:35 p.m., the top-ranked Rays prospects will square off against the prospects from the seventh-ranked Boston Red Sox system for this year’s Spring Breakout matchup. Tickets purchased for March 13 are good for both games.

Due to capacity limitations at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa for the regular season, fans are encouraged to secure seats for the 2025 season with a $100 deposit toward a full season membership. Deposits can be made at RaysBaseball.com/2025Interest.

The Bay Republic Team Store at Tropicana Field will be open for fans to shop in person from Tuesday, December 10 through Monday, December 23. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays.

