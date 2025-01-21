‘Sedition panda’ Jesse Rumson receives clemency from Donald Trump

The panda man is free.

Jesse Rumson, awaiting sentencing for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, will no longer have jail in his future.

Rumson, of Lecanto, was among the 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants that President Donald Trump either pardoned or granted clemency to.

Rumson said he expected clemency but wasn’t sure Trump would deliver.

“He was teasing it but never went all the way,” Rumson said. “Finally, he signed the order, and they posted it on the White House website.”

Rumson grew up in Citrus County but had an otherwise ordinary life until he stormed the Capitol donning a costume panda head. He later said he was protesting China trade practices.

Federal authorities arrested Rumson in March 2023 on multiple felonies, including resisting and assaulting police officers.

Rumson’s arrest ignited a firestorm in Citrus County when then-Sheriff Mike Prendergast not only announced his agency assisted federal law enforcement, but he also supported it. Hundreds of Trump supporters turned against Prendergast in the start of what would be a continued erosion of Citrus County backing that would end with him losing re-election.

Rumson, meanwhile, turned his arrest into political gain. Citrus County Trump clubs invited Rumson to speak of his ordeal. Rumson, in turn, ran for County Commission in a district against a Republican incumbent.

A Judge convicted Rumson in May on the charges; sentencing was set and then delayed as Rumson’s attorney sought a new trial.

Rumson said he and co-defendants deserved leniency from Trump.

“They were more or less entrapped into it,” he said. “I don’t condone violence against anyone. At the same time, I saw them open the doors firsthand. I saw them welcome people in.”

Meanwhile, Rumson’s County Commission campaign fell apart during qualifying week when he failed to check a box on the form stating whether or not he owed campaign finance fines. Elections officials didn’t notice the error until after ballot qualifying had ended. When Supervisor of Elections Maureen “Mo” Baird removed Rumson’s name from the ballot, he sued. Rumson says the case is still on appeal.

Incumbent Holly Davis easily defeated a no-party candidate in November.

“(Gov. Ron) DeSantis said if I win the case he’ll have a Special Election for me,” he said.

Rumson, who was elected Committeeman of his Republican precinct, said he doesn’t think Trump’s blanket pardon will lead to more violence.

“This is a rare one-off event,” he said. “Hopefully.”