January 21, 2025
Northeast Florida colleges, schools announce shutdowns ahead of wild Winter storm
A massive cold front plowing through North Florida causes many schools and government services to shut down Tuesday.

Drew Dixon

Palm Tree Before a Tropical Storm or Hurricane
Jacksonville partially activates Emergency Operations Center, opens warming centers.

Universities and colleges along the First Coast are starting to close in a domino effect in advance of the Winter storm that is hitting Florida Tuesday into Wednesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, the area’s three most prominent universities and colleges had called it quits for some operations starting late Tuesday or Wednesday.

Jacksonville University, with about 3,500 students, announced all classes and campus sites would switch to virtual classes as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and those conditions would remain through Wednesday. On-campus operations are also closed.

The University of North Florida (UNF), with about 17,000 students in Jacksonville, also pulled the plug on any on-campus activity beginning Wednesday.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff are our top priority. Due to the anticipated mixed freezing precipitation weather impacts of the winter storm, the University of North Florida is cancelling all classes, including online classes, events and activities and closing offices on Wednesday,” a UNF email alert said.

UNF, on the Southside of Jacksonville, said dining services would remain operational on a modified schedule for students living on campus.

Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ), with half a dozen campuses in Jacksonville and Nassau County and nearly 40,000 students, also scrapped operations for Wednesday only. FSCJ officials said they aren’t going to take any chances with the wild weather in store for the next day.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students, faculty and staff … all classes and activities at all FSCJ campuses and centers will be canceled Wednesday,” an FSCJ email announcement said, though college officials acknowledged operations are expected to return to normal Thursday.

Edward Waters University just west of downtown Jacksonville had not issued any announcements or advisories on its website. St. Johns River State College just south of Duval County also had no announcements either at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Flagler College in St. Augustine had no mention of Winter storm impacts on its schedule either.

At Jacksonville City Hall, officials announced they are “partially” activating the Emergency Operations Center. Mayor Donna Deegan’s Office announced any City Council meetings slated for Wednesday are rescheduled for Thursday. All Duval County Public Schools are also closed Wednesday.

Jacksonville city officials are also opening several “warming centers” for any residents who may need assistance in staying comfortable during the cold blast that is expected to reach temperatures down as low as the 20s in areas of North Florida.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

