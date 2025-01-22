Daytona Beach will draw new Commission map following ACLU redistricting lawsuit

Daytona Beach officials have repealed a redistricting map following a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Florida.

“This outcome sends a clear message: gerrymandering to protect politicians at the expense of voters is unacceptable and unlawful,” said Nicholas Warren, staff attorney with the ACLU of Florida.

“This victory ensures that the voices of Daytona Beach residents are respected and represented. This case is about more than a single map — it’s about protecting the right of every voter to have a fair and equal say in their government. We will remain vigilant as the city undertakes a new redistricting process, ensuring that this time, the people come first, not political gamesmanship.”

A circuit court lawsuit alleged City Commissioners wrongly designed city political boundaries to protect incumbents. That included considering home addresses of current Commissioners to ensure they continued living in newly drawn districts.

That explicitly would violate a state law passed in 2023 that prohibits such incumbent protection in redistricting processes by local governments.

The lawsuit was dropped after the city agreed to repeal its map.

“This victory is just the first step toward restoring trust in our local democratic institutions,” said Nicholas Sakhnovsky, a resident listed as a plaintiff in the suit. “We look forward to participating in a fair and transparent redistricting process and working with the City Commission to develop a new, legal map that serves all Daytona residents.”

The ACLU of Florida said it will continue to monitor the drawing of new political boundaries.

“Gerrymandering is one of the most destructive tools used to silence communities and undermine democracy,” said Bacardi Jackson, Executive Director of the ACLU of Florida.

“This victory is a reminder that community voices are powerful and that our electoral systems should serve the public, not politicians’ self-interest. But the work isn’t done. We will continue to advocate for a redistricting process that is transparent, equitable, and centered on the fundamental principle that every vote should count equally. The people of Daytona Beach deserve nothing less.”

Warren is also working on challenges to Florida’s House and Senate maps.