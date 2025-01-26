Florida reading program for children gets financial boost

A Florida program designed to enhance reading skills among children across the state is getting a financial boost.

A three-year grant has been awarded to the Florida Grade-Level Reading Campaign (FLGLRC) to help with statewide growth and enhancing the campaign’s long-term sustainability. The Helios Education Foundation approved the grant and it’s the fourth consecutive funding cycle the campaign has received the funding since it was founded in 2105.

The grant goes to the campaign, which operates with the Florida Alliance of Children’s Councils and Trusts (FACCT) initiatives and is designed to see that every elementary school child in Florida achieves reading proficiently before they complete the third grade.

“The Helios Education Foundation understands that reading is the foundation for lifelong success,” said Jenn Faber, director of the Florida Grade-Level Reading Campaign. “Research shows that students who read proficiently by the end of third grade are more likely to graduate high school, attend college, and achieve their full potential. When we support investments in early literacy, we’re not just shaping futures—we’re strengthening families, communities, and the economy. Through generous funding from Helios, our state and local campaigns will continue this crucial work to improve third grade reading outcomes across Florida.”

The campaign itself has seen substantial growth in the 10 years of its operations. It started with 10 county campaigns and expanded to what is now 24 different local operations that serve 36 counties in the state.

The new Helios grant funding will help the campaign with informing public policy while reducing school absenteeism. Provide technical assistance for local campaigns. Coordinate learning exchanges within partnerships. Enhance communication and outreach across the state. And implement growth and sustainability plans.

“Ensuring every child in Florida becomes a proficient reader by the end of third grade is not just an educational goal — it’s an economic and moral imperative. The Helios Education Foundation has been a steadfast partner in our mission, helping us scale our impact and align state and community efforts to drive meaningful change,” said Michele Watson, CEO of FACCT Initiatives. “Together, we are working to ensure that every child has the foundation they need to thrive in school, career, and life.”