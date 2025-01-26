Mike Caruso files sweeping new organized crime bill for Special Session

One of the first bills filed for the upcoming Special Legislative Session has a clear target — organized crime, both at home and abroad.

HB 1A, filed Sunday by Rep. Mike Caruso of West Palm Beach, is not just about local street gangs; lawmakers will now be setting their sights on terrorist groups and shadowy “transnational criminal organizations” that operate on a global scale, dealing in everything from drug trafficking to human smuggling.

“This isn’t your average crime bill,” explained a source familiar with the legislation. “It’s a comprehensive effort to give law enforcement the teeth they need to go after these powerful groups.”

According to a joint memo from Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez, Florida’s Legislature will convene a Special Session on Monday at 10:30 a.m., as mandated by the state Constitution, called by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Despite previous objections and deeming the Session “premature,” they will comply.

For the Special Session, the Governor seeks changes to ballot initiatives, immigration policy in line with President Donald Trump’s policies, hurricane relief, and condo association issues. Legislative leaders previously emphasized their role in determining the Session agenda and timing, signaling a possible clash between the executive and legislative branches.

DeSantis is also calling for significant changes to the process of citizen-led constitutional amendments. This includes making it harder to collect petition signatures, potentially giving the state more control over financial impact analysis, and making it easier to challenge initiatives in court.

The Governor has pushed for legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, aiming to have Florida law enforcement actively assist federal immigration authorities.

What does HB 1A seek to accomplish?

First, it acknowledges that these organizations cause significant harm to Floridians. However, it also recognizes the need to protect free speech and the right to assemble. Thus, the bill aims to strike a delicate balance between public safety and personal liberties.

To that end, the bill introduces specific language to clarify who the target is.

It broadens the definition of “criminal gang” and adds the new term “transnational criminal organization.” These groups operate across borders, using crime and corruption to their advantage. This isn’t about small-time thugs; it’s about disrupting well-funded, internationally connected criminal enterprises.

The bill also ups the ante for those who commit crimes to support these nefarious groups. If an individual acts to further the interests of a hate group, a terrorist organization, or a transnational criminal organization, the penalties will be drastically higher, scaling with the severity of the original crime.

Lawmakers are also going after the financial heart of these operations, authorizing the state to seize any profits, assets, and equipment used by the groups for criminal activity under Florida’s Contraband Forfeiture Act. This is an effort to dismantle these organizations by cutting off their resources.

Perhaps the most significant part of the bill focuses on leadership. Anyone found directing the activities of a hate group, a terrorist organization, or a transnational criminal organization could face a life sentence in prison. This aims to dismantle these groups from the top down by targeting the people calling the shots.

If passed, the new law will take effect immediately. The timeline for this could be swift.

This new legislation represents a comprehensive attempt to equip Florida law enforcement with the tools to combat organized crime at every level. It reflects a dual goal: protecting Florida’s citizens while safeguarding fundamental rights.

Whether the bill can achieve this delicate balancing act remains to be seen.