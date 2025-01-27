AARP Florida grants $325K to senior organizations impacted by Helene, Milton

AARP Florida is awarding recovery grants to three Gulf Coast towns impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton last Fall.

The senior citizen advocacy organization announced Monday it will be distributing $325,000 in grants from the AARP Foundation to senior community operations in Perry, Clearwater and Sarasota. All three of those areas were impacted by Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in the Big Bend area September 26, and Hurricane Milton, which struck the Sarasota area Oct. 9 and then plowed through the peninsula before exiting into the Atlantic Ocean near Fort Pierce.

“We know from past experience in Florida that recovery and rebuilding from disasters like these take months and years, even as public attention shifts after days or weeks,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said. “With the generous support of the AARP Foundation and its donors, we can directly assist older Floridians affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton while also laying the groundwork for long-term recovery.”

The funding will split fairly evenly, with $100,000 of the AARP grant going to the Taylor County Senior Citizens Center in Perry for direct aid and services. The center provides social activities and educational programs for seniors.

Another $100,000 is going to the Pinellas Community Foundation in Clearwater. That nonprofit works with philanthropic groups to help those in need.

And $125,000 will go to the Senior Friendship Centers in Sarasota, which provide assistance to an estimated 10,000 older residents in Southwest Florida.

AARP officials said the trio of organizations were selected for the grants because they have a long history of assisting seniors.

“Millions of people across the Southeast — particularly older adults living with low incomes — have faced immense challenges as they rebuild from the devastating impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton,” AARP Foundation President Claire Casey said. “We are directing these funds to local organizations with deep roots in their communities so that Floridians get the support they need.”