Carlos Giménez joins Smithsonian Board, vows to push for true portrayal of Cuban exile experience

U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez of Miami has joined the Smithsonian Institute’s Board of Regents, and he’s made clear what his priority for the nonprofit museum collective will be during his tenure there.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson appointed Giménez, fellow Republican House member Adrian Smith of Nebraska and Democratic U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui of California to the 17-seat board responsible for the Smithsonian’s administration.

Other members include Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, U.S. Sens. John Boozman, Catherine Cortez Masto and Gary Peters, and nine citizens.

Of them, Giménez is the only one — and the only member of Congress — who was born in Cuba. He intends to ensure his experiences and those of millions of others who fled or descended from people who fled from Cuba’s oppressive regime are properly educated on the atrocities.

“I look forward to working with my fellow board members to guarantee that the Hispanic, Cuban American, and Cuban exile experiences are accurately portrayed and represented in the Smithsonian Institution’s collection,” he said in a statement Monday.

“The Smithsonian Institute is a crown jewel of our nation and should be a bastion of patriotism and American pride for millions of people across our country and the world to enjoy.”

The Smithsonian is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, according to its website. It spans 21 museums and a National Zoo.

Giménez, the immediate past Mayor of Miami-Dade County, represents Florida’s 28th Congressional District, which spans a southern portion of Miami-Dade County and all of the Keys in Monroe County.

Since taking his seat in Congress in January 2021, Giménez has been one of the chamber’s most prominent voices on Cuba and American policy regarding the island nation.

He and other Cuban American lawmakers bashed ex-President Joe Biden for not acting swiftly in response to mass protests there in mid-2021 and said later that year that Democrats are soft on Cuba because they are fond of communist ideology, a claim Democrats reject.

Last year, Giménez led a call for action and censure after reports arose that Cuban officials were given a tour of secure areas at Miami International Airport. After Biden removed Cuba from a U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism this month, Giménez was among the first to condemn the move, which President Donald Trump swiftly reversed.