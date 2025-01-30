Lori Berman and Anna Eskamani fill bills to make concert tickets easier and cheaper to buy

If you ever tried to see Taylor Swift or Bruce Springsteen in concert, you know what a mess buying tickets can be.

Sen. Lori Berman and Rep. Anna Eskamani have filed legislation this week they argue will make it easier and more affordable to buy concert and sporting event tickets going forward.

“For too long, Floridians have been subjected to unfair ticketing practices that drive up costs and limit access to live entertainment,” said Eskamani, who is from Orlando.

The two Democrats named the measure the Transparency and Integrity in Consumer Knowledge and Enforcement of Transactions (TICKET) Act.

“The TICKET Act is a commonsense solution to a problem that affects many Floridians,” said Berman, who is from Boynton Beach. “This legislation is about making the process equitable for everyone and ensuring that Floridians know the true cost of tickets they’re purchasing. When you buy something, the price should be the price. Simple as that.”

Under SB 404/HB 297, Ticketmaster or other online ticket marketplaces and ticket resellers would be required to disclose the full price of the ticket “in an easily readable and conspicuous manner” with all fees and surcharges listed. The sellers would also need to clearly tell ticket purchasers where the seat numbers are located or if the tickets are general admission. The lawmakers said in a press release their legislation would require primary ticket sellers to make “an equitable number of tickets to the public, rather than withholding large quantities for exclusive pre-sales.”

The TICKET Act also seeks to crack down on what Eskamani and Berman called deceptive consumer practices. One of the provisions would outlaw people from disguising their identities in order to buy more than the maximum number of tickets allowed per person for high-demand events.

“The TICKET Act puts consumers first by increasing transparency and accountability in the ticketing industry,” Eskamani said. “This is about ensuring that everyone has a fair shot at enjoying the events they love without being deceived or exploited.”

If the bill is passed, the changes would take effect July 1.