January 30, 2025
Mike Haridopolos named Chair of House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics
Haridopolos praises the space program in first House speech.

Drew Dixon

mike haridopolos
Mike Haridopolos has credited entrepreneur and Donald Trump supporter Elon Musk for reviving the space program.

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos and his Space Coast connections have already paid off for Florida, at least in terms of positioning.

Haridopolos, a Republican from Indian Harbour Beach representing Florida’s 8th Congressional District, has snagged a leadership position on the the House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics that will have direct impact on the Space Coast.

“I am honored to be selected to serve as Chairman of the Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee,” Haridopolos said in a news release announcing the appointment Thursday. “Since the earliest days of our space program, Florida’s Space Coast has been the launchpad for America’s journey to the stars. From the Apollo missions that first carried Americans to the Moon to today’s groundbreaking private sector launches, our skies have always been at the forefront of space exploration. Space is central to our district’s identity and economy, providing countless high-paying jobs and opportunities.”

That subcommittee oversees U.S. space policy and associated programs and reviews expansion of space exploration, security and innovation projects.

Rep. Brian Babin, a Republican Congressman from Texas, is the chair of the Congressional Committee on Science, Space and Technology (SST). He said adding Haridopolos to run the subcommittee was a good fit.

“Over the past several years, the SST Committee has diligently worked to support and advance our nation’s space endeavors. As the representative of Florida’s Space Coast, the Congressman brings valuable expertise and leadership that will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to keep America at the forefront of exploration and development. I am excited to work alongside him to propel our space agenda forward,” Babin said.

Just two weeks ago in his first address on the floor of the House, Haridopolos sang the praises of Donald Trump’s new presidential administration, hypothesizing the change in power would pay dividends for the Space Coast. Haridopolos also touted progress made by billionaire entrepreneur and Trump supporter Elon Musk, including Musk’s SpaceX, which he said has reinvigorated space programs in Brevard County.

“This renaissance has been powered by game-changing private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin, whose ingenuity has turned spaceflight into a thriving ecosystem of public-private collaboration,” Haridopolos said January 16.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories