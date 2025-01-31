Former Cord Byrd aide, Florida Guard member eyes HD 10 seat, ensures contested GOP Primary

Multiple candidates are emerging to succeed term-limited Chuck Brannan in North Florida’s House District 10, which encompasses Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Union, and northern Alachua Counties.

Marshall Rawson, a member of the Florida Guard who aided Gov. Ron DeSantis’ illegal immigration fight in Texas, is looking to take his talents back to Tallahassee, where the University of Florida-trained lawyer served under Secretary of State Cord Byrd as a legal aide in addition to interning at the Department of Agriculture.

Unsurprisingly given his experience in Florida’s expedition to stem the tide of extralegal migration over the Mexican border, Lawson sees mitigation of Joe Biden’s border policies as central to his mission should he be elected.

“With the election of President Trump, voters sent a resounding message that the invasion at the border must be stopped and that corrections must be made, I will stand with our President and Governor to make this a reality while offering real, sustainable and long term solutions to the labor crisis throughout our state,” said Rawson, who is the North Florida Regional Director of the Republican Liberty Caucus.

It’s more than just the border for the candidate though.

“Florida has been the recognized leader of the states that rose up to push back against the Biden agenda and the radical left. The states have always been our safeguards for freedom, and to keep Florida strong, we must tackle the cost of living crisis, cut property taxes, stop the cannibalization of our vital rural farmlands and greenspaces, and protect our most vulnerable seniors and the unborn,” he said.

Rawson is the second filed candidate, joining Chase Brannan, the son of the outgoing lawmaker, in the field.

“My family history extends eight generations deep in Florida, especially in North Central Florida,” Brannan said earlier this month.

“Because of conservative principles instilled in me since childhood, I understand the value of community work and service to others. Therefore, I humbly offer my candidacy to serve as State Representative to the people of North Central Florida. I have seen first-hand how government can be used for the greater good but also harm the people of Florida. I will always fight to ensure the government serves the people. I strive to bring accessibility, conservative and rural values, and fairness to the citizens of North Central Florida.”

The winner of the GOP Primary will likely score an easy win in next November’s General Election, given the district’s strong conservative lean. In his final campaign for the seat, Chuck Brannan defeated Democrat Bobby Brady 74% to 26% last fall.

Rawson’s promise of standing with the Governor on police seems especially pointed at a moment when DeSantis has heavily criticized and even suggested he will fund Primary opponents for lawmakers who backed a Legislature-driven immigration bill over his proposal earlier this week. Rep. Brannon supported the bill.

But Rawson also comes from the agricultural sector, which has been in the middle of the controversy this week as DeSantis suggested many growers rely too heavily on cheap undocumented labor. Rawson owns and operates Free State Growers. He also served as an intern to former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun, a Georgia Republican with one of Congress’ most conservative records during his time in office.

Jacob Ogles contributed to this report.