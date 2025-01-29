Legislature passes TRUMP Act immigration bill that clashed with Ron DeSantis

The Legislature passed the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy Act — or “TRUMP Act” — that would eliminate in-state tuition waivers for undocumented students, create stricter punishments for undocumented immigrants committing crimes and make other reforms.

The House passed the Senate’s version of the bill with an 82-30 vote late Tuesday despite objections from outnumbered Democrats who argued that the bill would hurt hardworking immigrant college students trying to better themselves by getting an education. Republicans vowed the measures would support President Donald Trump’s executive orders cracking down on immigration and would make the community safer. Earlier in the evening, the Senate passed the bill sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters with a vote of 21-16.

The Legislature’s passage comes during a political dogfight with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was pushing lawmakers to pass tougher rules. DeSantis called lawmakers back to Tallahassee for a Special Session. Lawmakers snubbed DeSantis by gaveling in and out and then calling their own Special Session on immigration.

“This bill is the strongest piece of legislation to fight against the mass illegal immigration this country is facing that any state will have passed. It’s not weak. It’s bold. It’s strong,” said a defiant Rep. Lawrence McClure, who sponsored the House version of the bill, before the final vote. “I don’t understand the rhetoric and theater and late-night cable news and all the other nonsense that’s got nothing to do with what’s in the bill.”

The immigration bill also would give mandatory death sentences for any undocumented immigrant convicted of a capital offense, such as murder or rape, as well as reclassification of criminal penalties when a deported individual returns to Florida and commits a crime. Drawing DeSantis’ ire, the bill would also make Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson the state’s new chief immigration officer to work with the federal government on the issue and sets aside $500 million from the general fund for law enforcement agencies.

“If you’re a conservative, you can’t possibly vote no on this bill and say I voted against coordinating law enforcement to help deal with the illegal immigration problem in Florida,” said Rep. Dean Black, a Republican from Jacksonville, during the lengthy and at times fiery debate on the House floor. “Everyone should vote yes on this bill. It’s a good bill. It’s the only one you’ve got. It’s a start.”

But Democrats pleaded to protect the 2,000 Dreamers currently enrolled at Florida’s public universities and state colleges who could get notice their tuition would drastically rise to out-of-state costs before the start of the next school year.

In 2014, the state passed a bi-partisan legislation to extend in-state tuition Dreamers. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, who was in the Legislature at the time, had been a proponent of it.

“I was so proud sitting up there watching the members of the House actually do the right thing for their constituents,” said Jose Alvarez, a Democrat from Kissimmee. “We cannot attack children. We cannot take those dreams away, those opportunities.”

Alvarez, a Cuban immigrant, argued most Floridians support giving undocumented students in-state tuition.

But Black argued, “You’re literally discriminating against U.S. citizens in favor of illegal aliens.”

Florida Democrats condemned the bill’s passage late Tuesday, calling the legislation rushed without fixing a broken immigration system.

“Despite attempts from Democrats to protect students, this legislation promises to kick Dreamers out of college before they can finish their degree and gives huge bonuses to local law enforcement for working with ICE to ramp up deportations. It’s an unconscionable abuse of power for a state legislature,” FDP Chair Nikki Fried said in a statement. “Now, our lame duck governor must decide if he’ll veto this bill or go home with egg on his face. Pass the popcorn.”