Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.29.25

Breaking late Tuesday — “Legislature passes TRUMP Act immigration bill that clashed with Ron DeSantis” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Legislature passed the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy Act — or “TRUMP Act” — that would eliminate in-state tuition waivers for undocumented students, create stricter punishments for undocumented immigrants committing crimes and make other reforms. The House passed the Senate’s version with an 82-30 vote late Tuesday despite objections from outnumbered Democrats. The Legislature’s passage comes during a political dogfight with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was pushing lawmakers to pass stricter rules. “This bill is the strongest piece of legislation to fight against the mass illegal immigration this country is facing that any state will have passed. It’s not weak. It’s bold. It’s strong,” said a defiant Rep. Lawrence McClure, who sponsored the House version of the bill.

Republican voters decisively chose nominees for two Florida congressional seats in Tuesday’s Primary Elections.

In Florida’s 1st Congressional District, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis secured the top spot in a crowded 10-candidate Republican Special Primary in the Panhandle. The Panama City Republican led with over 66% of the vote, with former state Rep. Joel Rudman trailing at more than 9%. This makes Patronis the strong favorite to succeed U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who resigned in November.

Patronis will now face Democrat Gay Valimont, independent Stephen Brody, and write-in candidates in an April 1 Special Election. CD 1 is a deeply conservative district, with over 53% Republican registration and just 22% Democrat.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Randy Fine of Palm Bay easily won the Republican nomination in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, defeating challengers Aaron Baker and Ehsan Joarder with over 82% of the vote. Democrats also held a Primary in CD 6, where teacher Josh Weil took nearly 61% of the vote over filmmaker Ges Selmont.

Fine is the clear front-runner in the April 1 race. The district is 46% Republican and only 27% Democrat. The winner will succeed former U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz.

Both Fine and Patronis irrevocably resigned from their current offices to run. Both candidates received endorsements from President Donald Trump, who is highly regarded among Republican voters.

The Florida Department of Veterans Affairs welcomes Mitchell McCombs to the team as the deputy director of Legislative Affairs.

In his new role, McCombs will assist FDVA Legislative Affairs Director Roy Clark in advocating for the Governor’s veterans agenda.

Mitch is a familiar face in the Capitol, having worked in the House Majority Office, where he was instrumental in ensuring the smooth flow of legislation on the floor and in Committees.

Before his gig in the Majority Office, McCombs was a reading clerk in the Florida Senate. He worked for House Rules & Ethics Chair Sam Garrison, the Republican lawmaker next in line for the Speakership.

On the campaign side, McCombs has worked as a travel aide for the Republican Party of Florida and as a field organizer for the Georgia GOP.

While earning his undergraduate degree in economics from Florida State University, he got a taste of The Process by interning at Liberty Partners of Tallahassee, a top lobbying firm in the Capitol.

—@PressSec: The White House is aware of the Medicaid website portal outage. We have confirmed no payments have been affected — they are still being processed and sent. We expect the portal will be back online shortly.

—@JuanPorrasFL: The voters of the state of FL overwhelmingly elected a Republican Supermajority Legislature to support the policies of @realDonaldTrump, not those of a lame-duck Governor gasping for political relevancy after losing his Presidential Primary. I was the first FL House member to endorse President Trump, and I wholeheartedly support the leadership of Speaker @Daniel_PerezFL and President @Sen_Albritton

—@RepMikeCaruso: Floridians, I am opposed to HB1B in the Florida House. This boondoggle of a bill fails its supposed objectives and will do nothing to curb illegal immigration. How bad is the new bill being proposed today? It allows for catch-and-release. I will rise up in opposition to this weak bill, and I ask you to join me. Call your representatives to action. Flood them with calls and posts, and demand they vote no on HB1B and stand with @govRonDesantis as I am.

—@MDixon55: No matter what happens here, the Legislature is sending a bill to the Governor. Based on below, seems like a veto is coming outside of some change we don’t see at the moment. Then two things can happen: a veto that stands and a DeSantis victory lap, or Senate pulls together enough votes to keep its supermajority, then a Cold War that grinds on through Regular Session (probably either way), and all your bills and projects are the whims of the feud

DNC Chair election — 3; Grammy Awards — 4; Super Bowl LIX — 11; Florida Chamber's 2025 Legislative Fly-In — 12; 'Cobra Kai' final episodes premiere — 15; 'The White Lotus' season three premieres — 18; The James Madison Institute's 2025 Naples Annual Dinner — 19; 'Captain America: Brave New World' premieres – 22; '1923' season two premieres — 25; the 2025 Oscars – 32; 2025 Session single bill filing deadline — 33; Trump to address a Joint Session of Congress — 34; Florida's 2025 Legislative Session begins – 34; DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 36; Puerto Rico Day in Tallahassee — 40; Florida TaxWatch State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 41; 10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 49; Tampa Bay Rays season opener — 57; Special Election for CD 1 and Senate District 19 Special Primary — 62; Special Election for SD 19 — 132; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 133; 2025 Florida Tech & Innovation Summit begins — 147; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 231; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 322

Florida lawmakers ended Day Two of a Special Session on immigration after rejecting Gov. DeSantis’ initial proposal.

Discussions on the revised immigration bill continue as the Republican-controlled Legislature works toward a consensus. Today’s Session was highlighted by extensive negotiations, with the Trump administration providing “technical assistance” to strengthen the legislation known as the “Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy,” or the TRUMP Act.

Proposed enhancements include a mandatory death penalty for undocumented immigrants convicted of capital crimes and a $25 million bonus program for law enforcement working with ICE.

Terminology is also being updated to align with federal law, using “unauthorized alien.”

A point of contention has been the leadership of the state’s immigration policy. The legislation makes Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson the head, a point DeSantis has opposed, saying it “puts the fox in charge of the hen house.”

Senate President Ben Albritton supports the bill, which aims to empower communities with resources and focus on removing criminals.

Although the new bill aligns with many of DeSantis’s objectives, it diverts state immigration enforcement and federal coordination to Simpson’s office, effectively making him the state’s top immigration authority. Notably absent is DeSantis’ desired mandate for law enforcement compliance with immigration officials, backed by stiff penalties.

The Trump Act’s $500 million price tag has drawn criticism from Florida Democrats, who say the process is too rushed and limits public input.

“‘Fox in the henhouse’: DeSantis turns on Wilton Simpson in immigration fight” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is feuding with Simpson, a fellow Republican, over immigration enforcement. DeSantis criticizes the Legislature’s TRUMP Act for vesting enforcement in Simpson’s department, claiming this creates a “conflict of interest given the agriculture industry’s affinity for cheap, illegal foreign labor” and stating that “Do we want the fox guarding the henhouse?” Simpson defends the bill and accuses DeSantis of “routine attacks on farmers. DeSantis argues the bill takes authority from him, while legislative leaders say it centralizes immigration coordination. The conflict is escalating with public criticism and social media attacks.

“‘Takes power away from me’: DeSantis rips legislative leadership on national TV, radio” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis publicly criticized Florida’s Senate President and House Speaker for moving forward with the TRUMP Act, which he sees as a weak alternative to his Special Session agenda on immigration. DeSantis claimed that the legislation that empowered the Department of Agriculture with immigration enforcement “gutted all the enforcement provisions” he sought and took power from the Governor’s office. He said it didn’t mention deportation but mentioned agriculture 23 times. He called it a “swamp act.” He urged voters to contact legislators, stating they are “being pressured by leadership.” DeSantis believes that the legislative leadership is jealous of his success.

“‘Weak, weak, weak’: DeSantis calls stiffer penalties in Legislature’s immigration bill ‘half-measures’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis dismissed proposed changes to an immigration bill as “weak, weak, weak,” but it’s unclear if the Florida Legislature will consider his input before Tuesday’s Special Session vote. DeSantis criticized the bill, despite a memo from Senate President Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez. The Legislature crafted the Tackling & Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy (TRUMP) Act (SB 2B) after rejecting bills filed by DeSantis’ allies during a previous Special Session.

“Lawrence McClure stands up to DeSantis over Simpson in charge of immigration” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Rep. McClure defended his choice to name Simpson as the state’s new chief immigration officer following DeSantis’ criticism. McClure was asked why Simpson would be the right fit for the job during late Tuesday afternoon’s debate over the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy Act — the TRUMP Act. “I don’t know what the insinuation is. I’ve certainly read the folks that are trying to impugn his character,” McClure said late Tuesday during the debate for HB 1-B. “So why do we pick him? Well, because he’s a good man. Why do we pick his agency? Because they’ve got good people. That’s it.” His remarks earned a brief round of applause on the House floor.

“Sheriffs Association statement suggests support for the TRUMP Act, not Gov. DeSantis’ preferred immigration bills” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida Sheriffs strongly support new state and federal initiatives to remove undocumented immigrants who commit crimes. An organization all of the Sunshine State’s 67 top cops belong to, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA), has released a statement backing hard-line anti-illegal immigration policies that are close to becoming law in Florida. “Removing illegal immigrants who commit crimes in our Florida communities is an issue that affects all of us, and we are grateful that the Governor and the Legislature were willing to address it immediately,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, who leads the FSA as President, said. He said the FSA worked with members of the Legislature on developing solutions — and did not say the same about the Governor’s Office.

“DeSantis says illegal aliens will be sent to Gitmo, and Florida can help” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis, a former Navy lawyer at Guantánamo Bay, suggests the detention center could be used for processing undocumented immigrants. He claims it’s “professionally run” and pushes back against criticisms of force-feeding during hunger strikes, saying it’s a necessary intervention and not torture. However, he has offered differing accounts of his time there, sometimes distancing himself from decisions while at other times presenting himself as a legal adviser who recommended force-feeding. He stated he was not at Gitmo when forced feeding was performed, but also says he advised commanders on these legal issues. DeSantis denies a former prisoner’s claim of observing his force-feeding.

“Joe Gruters files then withdraws medical marijuana home grow legislation, will remove hemp rules the first bill floated” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Patients in Florida’s medical marijuana program may have recourse to grow their own soon, while participants in the hemp market won’t be subject to new rules after all if a second version of a bill briefly filed Monday becomes law. SB 334, filed by Sen. Gruters, would allow patients to grow two pot plants at home for personal consumption. It also contemplated changes to the hemp market, but the sponsor withdrew the bill, saying it would come back as strictly a home grow measure. The cannabis plant provision of the bill would allow renters the same privilege to grow as homeowners, but with the caveat that landlords must provide documentation of consent. The bill would not allow for more than two plants in a given household, meaning patients who cohabitate would still be restricted to two plants.

“Ryan Chamberlin wants pyramid scheme operators to face jail time” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A new bill filed in the state Senate could outlaw pyramid schemes in the Sunshine State if passed. The measure (HB 249), introduced by Ocala Republican Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, would essentially prohibit a person from establishing, promoting, participating in, or operating a promotional pyramid scheme in Florida. The bill would declare promotional schemes, such as chain letters, pyramid clubs, or any other organized group that requires its members to pay something of value or compels its members to increase its membership through recruitment to advance their position for monetary gain, as a declared a lottery. Those who participate in this “lottery” by becoming a member or affiliating with an organization deemed as such would be committing a misdemeanor in the first degree if the bill passes into law — which can carry a sentence of up to one year.

“Donald Trump’s funding freeze temporarily halted by federal judge” via Sareen Habeshian of Axios — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump’s order to pause federal grant and loan programs. Judge Loren L. AliKhan issued an administrative stay minutes before the order took effect, responding to a complaint from several nonprofit organizations, which alleged it targeted grant recipients based on opinions on climate change. They argued a funding freeze “will have a devastating impact.” Democrats have also threatened lawsuits. The White House initially directed agencies to pause all financial assistance, which led to confusion. A follow-up memo clarified that the freeze is limited to areas targeted by Trump’s executive orders, such as DEI programs. The stay expires Monday.

“How Trump and Project 2025 previewed the federal grant freeze” via The Associated Press — A White House order to freeze federal grants reflects a theory of presidential power that Trump clearly endorsed during his 2024 campaign. The approach was further outlined in the Project 2025 governing treatise that candidate Trump furiously denied was a blueprint for his second administration. At face value, the Monday evening memo from Matthew Vaeth, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, is meant to bring federal spending in line with Trump’s executive actions, notably on LGBTQ+ issues, civil rights, energy and environmental policy. Vaeth’s memo invoked nakedly ideological terms: “The use of federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve.”

“Trump offering buyouts to all federal workers, source says” via Marc Caputo and Emily Peck of Axios — The White House will offer buyouts to federal workers who resign by Feb. 6, with pay through Sept. 30. This is a move that aims to accelerate Trump’s efforts to reshape the federal workforce, by removing unwanted employees. The administration expects 5-10% of employees to take the offer, potentially saving billions annually. The offer excludes the military, Postal Service, and certain security personnel. This action, along with recent moves to reclassify civil servants, is seen by critics as a return to a patronage system. Labor unions have denounced the offer, while others fear it could drive away the most skilled employees. It’s also disputed that only 6% of federal employees are in the office.

“Trump signs order likely setting future ban on transgender troops in motion” via The Associated Press — Trump signed an executive order directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to revise the Pentagon’s policy on transgender troops, likely setting in motion a future ban on their military service. He also ordered troops to be reinstated who had left voluntarily or been booted for refusing COVID-19 vaccines, outlined new rollbacks in diversity programs, and provided for deploying a space-based missile defense shield for the U.S. — all on Hegseth‘s first day. Trump and Hegseth had described parts of the anticipated orders throughout the day, but the exact language did not drop until late Monday.

“Justice Department says it fired employees involved in prosecutions of Trump” via The Associated Press — The Justice Department abruptly fired over a dozen employees who worked on criminal prosecutions of Trump, signaling a willingness to act in the President’s favor. These terminations, targeting Jack Smith’s team, are the latest in a series of actions that show a determination to remove those perceived as disloyal. This move, along with the reassignment of senior officials, breaks tradition, as career prosecutors typically remain across administrations without reprisal for working on sensitive investigations. These firings are effective immediately, further revealing the upheaval within the Justice Department.

“What has changed with immigration under Trump and what is still playing out?” via Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press — During his first week in office, Trump signed 10 executive orders on immigration and issued a slew of edicts to carry out promises of mass deportations and border security. Some actions were felt immediately. Others face legal challenges. Some may take years to happen, if ever, but have generated fear in immigrant communities. Much of what Trump can do will boil down to money. Congress is expected to consider additional support soon. Trump may use emergency powers to tap the Defense Department, as he did for a border wall in his first term.

“Immigration officers are operating with a new sense of mission. Now, ‘nobody gets a free pass’” via The Associated Press — A week into Trump’s second presidency and his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, federal officers are operating with a new sense of mission, knowing that “nobody gets a free pass anymore.” A dozen officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement gathered before dawn Monday in a Maryland parking lot, then fanned out to the Washington suburbs to find their targets: someone wanted in El Salvador for homicide, a person convicted of armed robbery, a migrant found guilty of possessing child sexual abuse material and another with drug and gun convictions. All were in the country illegally. “The worst go first,” Matt Elliston, Director of ICE’s Baltimore field office, said of the agency’s enforcement priorities.

“Trump’s immigration crackdown reaches New York City and shows its limits” via Nick Miroff and Kim Bellware of The Washington Post — Under cover of night, 20 federal teams conducted a large-scale immigration operation in the city on Tuesday. The raid, resulting in approximately 20 arrests, including individuals wanted for homicide and with possible terrorist ties, was touted as a success by the Trump administration. Following his promise to deport “millions,” Trump has directed federal agencies and the military to support this effort. Immigration arrests are now surging nationwide as Trump extends these operations into “sanctuary” jurisdictions, which have previously limited cooperation with ICE.

“As part of Trump aid freeze, police contractors are laid off in Haiti amid gang attacks” via Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald — Experts contracted by the U.S. government to aid Haiti’s fight against violent gangs are among the first affected by Trump’s 90-day foreign aid freeze. These experts, working with the Kenyan-led security mission and the Haitian National Police, were furloughed on Monday. These layoffs are part of a broad series affecting USAID and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement. The freeze is impacting efforts to strengthen police operations and combat narcotics trafficking, which could hinder the fight in Haiti.

“Trump ousts top Labor Board leaders who backed broader worker rights” via Josh Eidelson of Bloomberg — Trump is forcing out top leaders of the U.S. Labor Board, ushering in a swift reboot of workplace law enforcement while testing the limits of presidential authority. Jennifer Abruzzo, the general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, said she was fired via email late on Monday. Gwynne Wilcox, one of the Labor Board’s two Democratic members, said she was ousted, too. “As the first Black woman Board member, I brought a unique perspective that I believe will be lost upon my unprecedented and illegal removal,” Wilcox said in a statement. “I will be pursuing all legal avenues to challenge my removal, which violates long-standing Supreme Court precedent.”

“Trump says that Iron Dome construction will be ‘immediate,’ signs executive order” via Andrea Margolis of Fox News — Trump said that the construction of an Iron Dome-like shield for the U.S. is a top priority for him on Monday, calling for “immediate” work to be done on the project before signing an executive order. Trump made the remarks at a Republican dinner in Florida on Monday while commending his recently confirmed Secretary of Defense Hegseth. After landing at Joint Base Andrews that night, he confirmed that he had signed an executive order regarding the Iron Dome on the plane. “Pete Hegseth, who’s going to be great, by the way … I think he’s going to be fantastic,” Trump said at the event. “I know him very well. I think he’s going to be fantastic.”

“Sen. Thom Tillis assured Pete Hegseth’s former sister-in-law her testimony could convince GOP Senators to vote no” via Lindsay Wise of The Wall Street Journal — A key witness in the contentious Senate confirmation of Defense Secretary Hegseth was assured by Sen. Tillis that her sworn statement would carry weight in last week’s vote and could persuade Republican Senators to oppose the nominee. Tillis personally assured Danielle Hegseth in a call on Jan. 19, witnessed by two other people, that if she signed the statement testifying that she believed her former brother-in-law Pete Hegseth has an alcohol abuse problem and was abusive to his second wife, it would carry weight, and potentially move three votes – his own, along with the votes of Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. On Friday, Tillis became the 50th Senator to vote “yes” on Hegseth, clinching his confirmation to lead the Pentagon.

“Europe’s leaders plot to stop Trump from taking Greenland” via Tim Ross, Clea Caulcutt, Nicholas Vinocur, Aitor Hernández-Morales, Jakob Weizman and Hans von der Burchard of POLITICO — Trump’s audacious plan to acquire Greenland, potentially by force, has sparked frantic talks among European leaders. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen met with leaders in Berlin, Brussels, and Paris, seeking support against Trump’s increasingly aggressive overtures. Frederiksen called it “absolutely crucial” for Europe to “stand together” on Greenland. She stated, “I am safeguarding Denmark’s interests, and I am doing so very firmly right now,” highlighting her determination to protect the territory. Her whirlwind tour demonstrates the gravity of Trump’s proposal and Europe’s unified concern.

“Denmark and other nations under pressure seek lobbyists with Trump ties” via Kenneth Vogel of The New York Times — Several countries, unsettled by Trump’s foreign policy, are seeking Washington lobbyists. Denmark, facing Trump’s interest in Greenland, initially approached Ballard Partners but was turned away. Concerned about Trump’s threat to reclaim the Panama Canal, Panama signed a large contract with BGR Group. South Korea, wary of potential tariffs, also expanded its lobbying efforts. This surge in lobbying reflects uncertainty among allies, as even longtime U.S. allies scramble to navigate the new administration. The lobbying push highlights the challenge for firms seeking to serve both Trump’s administration and their clients.

“Kash Patel’s podcast persona: Staunch Trump defender and fierce critic of the FBI he could soon lead” via The Associated Press — FBI agents found classified documents, including nuclear secrets, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Patel, however, downplayed the significance, asserting on his podcast that the Presidential Records Act allows a President to take any records upon leaving office. Patel said: “When you’re President and you leave, you can take whatever you want,” and that “when you take it, whether it’s classified or not, it’s yours.” This claim, adopted by Trump’s lawyers but rejected by the Justice Department, disregards the sensitive nature of the retrieved documents.

“RNC, Trump’s former co-Campaign Manager preparing lawsuit against The Daily Beast” via Sara Fischer of Axios — The Republican National Committee and Chris LaCivita, President Trump’s former co-Campaign Manager, have readied a defamation lawsuit against The Daily Beast, demanding a full retraction and apology over an October 2024 article that originally suggested LaCivita was paid $22 million by the Trump campaign. The parties have been going back and forth for months over the matter. While The Daily Beast has made efforts to address the concerns, including deleting a segment of its podcast last week that referenced an incorrect figure from its original story, the RNC and LaCivita don’t think it has done enough to offset the damages they claim the original article drove. They argue that the article damaged LaCivita’s reputation and hindered the RNC and the Trump campaign’s ability to fundraise.

“Vivek Ramaswamy denies Elon Musk ‘fired’ him from DOGE: ‘Mutual discussion’” via Brady Knox of The Washington Examiner — Ramaswamy rejected claims that Musk kicked him out of the Department of Government Efficiency. In an appearance on Fox News, Ramaswamy dismissed reports that there was any bad blood between them, saying that the two had different visions. “What I would say is we had different, complementary approaches,” he said. “I focused more on a constitutional law, legislative-based approach. He focused more on a technology approach, which is the future approach. No better person to lead that technology, digital approach, than Elon Musk.”

“Ashley Moody ready to advance Trump agenda on ‘influential’ Committees” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s junior Senator, Moody, declared she’s “ready to hit the ground running,” and is eager to help the President. Moody stated, “We have a lot of work ahead to move President Trump’s agenda forward and put America first.” Her previous roles as Florida Attorney General and judge will inform her work on five Senate Committees, including Judiciary and Homeland Security. Her experience will also inform her work on the Senate Special Committee on Aging, alongside Rick Scott, and the U.S. Congressional Joint Economic Committee. Her office noted she’ll influence policy on many issues.

“Trump is a bust, or at least Anna Paulina Luna wants him to be … on Mount Rushmore” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Luna has introduced legislation to put Trump on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota. Luna said the legislation honors Trump’s accomplishments, including economic growth, national security, and foreign policy. “President Trump’s bold leadership and steadfast dedication to America’s greatness have cemented his place in history. Mount Rushmore, a timeless symbol of our nation’s freedom and strength, deserves to reflect his towering legacy — a legacy further solidified by the powerful start to his second term,” Luna said. “He will be forever remembered among the great like Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.”

“Voting rights groups are concerned about priorities shifting under Trump’s Justice Department” via Christina Cassidy of The Associated Press — Pam Bondi, a Trump ally, faces a confirmation vote to head the Justice Department, raising concerns about its future approach to voting rights. Bondi supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 Election and refused to say directly that Joe Biden won despite pledging to remain independent. Critics worry her views align with Project 2025, which seeks to shift the department’s focus from voter suppression to prosecuting voter fraud. Her nomination is opposed by civil rights groups, citing her past actions that have undermined voting protections. Bondi has said that she will end the “weaponization” of the DOJ.

Shev Jones says the federal funding freeze will have ‘significant, devastating consequences’ — Sen. Jones issued a statement Tuesday blasting the Trump directive, pausing federal spending and causing widespread confusion across government agencies. “ … So many organizations, projects, and people rely on federal dollars to keep the lights on, and this uncertainty makes it all the more difficult to plan and budget effectively,” Jones said. “More than 4 million Floridians count on Medicaid for essential health care, and overnight, the Trump administration has ripped that care out from under them. Already, our team has received calls from constituents whose lives have been upended. Trump and his allies care more about lining their own pockets than serving the American people, and this move will undoubtedly have significant, devastating consequences on our economy and well-being.”

“Florida agricultural businesses damaged by Winter storm can apply for recovery loans” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Following historic low temperatures and rare snow in North Florida, Agriculture Commissioner Simpson has launched a loan program for impacted agricultural businesses. Applications for interest-free loans are now being accepted, targeting damage to properties and operations. Growers, farmers, and ranchers can use these funds to repair property, remove debris, and restore equipment or aquaculture operations. Simpson stated that he will be lobbying for more funding for the program during the upcoming Legislative Session that begins March 4.

“Own a home in Florida? Don’t want it stolen? There are safeguards, but more are needed” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Title theft, or deed fraud, is a growing problem in Florida and nationwide. It’s the criminal practice of forging documents to steal another person’s home or other real estate property. State lawmakers recently added safeguards to help prevent it, but experts say they’re not enough. Today, homeowners and deed holders of other real estate properties can register for free property alerts to shield themselves from fraud. The optional services notify subscribers by email, text or phone call about potential property fraud, including when their name is used in a deed, mortgage or other official record without their consent. It’s an important barrier to “one of the fastest growing crimes in the United States,” said Orange County Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell, President of the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers. “(As) Clerks in Florida, we see firsthand the frustration and damage it can cause for unsuspecting residents.”

“Florida recidivism rate is among lowest in the nation” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida’s prisons have the fifth lowest recidivism rate in the country, according to a new study published by a prominent criminal defense law firm. Suzuki Law Offices based in Arizona analyzed state prison systems across the country to see where the highest rates of convicts returning to prison were after they’ve been released upon completing their initial sentences. The law firm compared recidivism rates among all prison systems in each state. The five states with the lowest recidivism rates were in the Southern U.S. South Carolina had the lowest rate, with a 21% recidivism rate. Oklahoma had the second lowest, followed by Virginia, West Virginia, and Florida, with the fifth lowest rate at 24.5%.

“Former Jeb Bush staffer-turned-judge Bradford L. Thomas to retire” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — 1st District Court of Appeal Judge Thomas has announced his plans to retire from his position after a distinguished 20-year career. Appointed by Bush in 2005, Thomas has served as a judge on the 1st District Court of Appeal for 20 years, and as a chief judge from July 2017 to June 2019. Before being named to the bench, he served in Bush’s administration as the Public Safety Policy Coordinator in the Governor’s office. Thomas has also made some high-profile rulings in recent years. Thomas had disagreed and ultimately ruled against state lawyers working for DeSantis after they argued a Black-dominated congressional district in Northern Florida — Florida’s 5th Congressional District — was an illegal racial gerrymander.

“For the first time in years, fewer Florida travelers tried to illegally carry guns onto planes in 2024” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida’s relaxed firearm laws and a large number of concealed carry permits may have earned it the nickname, the “Gunshine State.” Still, new figures from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) show that distinction is of decreasing pertinence in the state’s airspace. For the first time in years, TSA officers discovered fewer guns in air travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2024 than the year prior. The drop was small — from 834 in 2023 to 817 last year — but notable. Nationwide, seizures of firearms at TSA gates also dropped, from 6,737 to 6,678. Several Florida airports bucked the state’s downward trend. Miami International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, Gainesville Regional Airport and Melbourne Orlando International Airport all posted local records for gun detections last year.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio ghosts Europe” via Nicholas Vinocur and Jacopo Barigazzi of POLITICO — Top E.U. diplomat Kaja Kallas invited U.S. Secretary of State Rubio to a meeting; he didn’t attend or respond, sparking concern in Brussels. This no-show and Trump’s focus on bilateral relations suggests a potential “divide-and-conquer” approach, sidelining the E.U. in favor of national figures. Trump’s exclusion of top E.U. officials from his inauguration and a reportedly tense call with Denmark’s PM further fuel these worries. While some E.U. ministers remain optimistic after phone calls with Rubio, Brussels fears a weakened bloc vulnerable to U.S. pressure. Kallas has said she is “willing to visit Washington as soon as possible.” There is another meeting in February.

“Democrats find a voice in opposition to Trump’s funding halt” via Lisa Lerer and Reid J. Epstein of The New York Times — Democrats presented their first unified opposition to President Trump on Tuesday, vowing to fight his pause on federal financial assistance. After debate over the appropriate level of opposition since Trump’s election, they united, accusing Trump of harming vulnerable citizens by withholding aid for families, the elderly, police, transport, and hospitals. This marks a shift from discussions of cooperation to a more confrontational approach. The pause in funding led Democrats across the political spectrum to unify against what they called a harmful action by the administration.

“Elon Musk says Trump calls on SpaceX to bring Starliner astronauts home ASAP” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — SpaceX’s delay in getting its new Crew Dragon spacecraft to fly to the International Space Station has meant a more extended stay on board for the pair of NASA astronauts that flew up on Boeing’s Starliner last Summer but were left behind when it flew home without crew because of safety concerns. Now, Musk has said Trump has asked SpaceX to bring home Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams “as soon as possible,” according to a post on X Musk made on Tuesday. “We will do so. Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long,” Musk posted. Williams and Wilmore were assigned to come home with SpaceX instead as part of the Crew-9 mission’s return flight.

“Google to change map names for Gulf of Mexico, Denali when U.S. updates them on Trump’s order” via The Associated Press — Google says it will take its cue from the U.S. government if it has to change the names of the Gulf of Mexico and Denali on its maps. The company said Monday that it will only make changes when the government updates its official listings for the body of water and the mountain. After taking office, Trump ordered that the water bordered by the Southern United States, Mexico, and Cuba be renamed the Gulf of America. He also ordered America’s highest mountain peak be changed back to Mt. McKinley. “We have a long-standing practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources,” Google said in a post on X. The company said that Maps will reflect any updates to the Geographic Names Information System, a database of more than 1 million geographic features in the United States.



“Trump’s endorsement faces first tests of his Presidency in Florida Special Primary Elections” via Bridget Bowman of NBC News — The power of Trump’s endorsement will face the first tests of his second term Tuesday in a pair of Special Primary Elections in Florida. Both of Trump’s preferred candidates — Florida Chief Financial Officer Patronis in the 1st Congressional District and state Sen. Fine in the 6th District — appear in strong positions, trouncing their Primary opponents in fundraising and garnering support from outside groups. “Trump’s endorsement has loomed large in Florida Republican politics for most of a decade,” said Florida consultant Jamie Miller, a former executive director of the state GOP, noting Trump’s support was a crucial factor in propelling DeSantis to victory in his 2018 Primary. “If you have a qualified candidate who doesn’t make a major mistake, that person is highly likely to win a Primary,” Miller added.

“The first Special Elections for Congress since Trump’s return” via The Washington Post — Ads for Fine and Patronis are overwhelmingly positive and emphasize their support from Trump. Patronis has run a commercial that seeks to mobilize voters with footage of an assassination attempt against Trump last year in Pennsylvania. “When President Trump asked me to run for Congress — to go to Washington and fight for him — my answer was, ‘Yes, sir,’” Patronis says in the spot. Fine told us he looked forward to being a team player and supporting the “team captain” — Trump. Taking the metaphor further, Fine also realizes that “every throw of the ball doesn’t have to be a Hail Mary.”

“Pro-Israel firebrand Fine wins Florida Congressional Primary” via Marc Rod of Jewish Insider — Florida state Sen. Fine, a Jewish Republican and outspoken supporter of Israel, handily won a Special Congressional Primary in Florida’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday, almost certainly guaranteeing him a seat in the House. Fine, who is running for the seat previously held by former Rep. Waltz with an endorsement from Trump, is set to become the fourth Jewish Republican in the House after the April 1 General Election in the conservative district, which stretches from the Jacksonville suburbs to Daytona Beach. He’ll be part of the largest cohort of Jewish Republicans in Congress in years. Fine has become known in Florida politics for his outspoken support for Israel and for combating antisemitism. He has also gained attention for sometimes inflammatory comments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





“Confusion in Miami over federal grant freeze as White House works to clarify details” via Michael Wilner, Douglas Hanks and Max Klaver of the Miami Herald — White House officials attempted to clarify the scope of sweeping action by Trump to freeze federal grant funding on Tuesday, hours after the Office of Management and Budget directed federal agencies to temporarily pause the disbursement of nearly all grants by the end of the day. The directive prompted panic in communities across the country, including Miami-Dade, with organizations ranging from schools and child care providers to cancer research programs and opioid addiction centers questioning whether a primary source of their funding would suddenly disappear. Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike said their phones were ringing off the hook with concerned constituents asking for clarity over the new policy.

“Miami-Dade’s new resilience chief arrested before his first day on the job” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Curtis Osceola, set to become Miami-Dade’s Chief Resilience Officer, was arrested for alleged domestic violence just days before his return. Osceola, 35, was booked Friday on charges of battery and resisting an officer and released the following morning. An arrest report stated that during a dispute over his divorce, Osceola’s girlfriend called the police, alleging he slapped her. Responding officers noted signs of a struggle and injuries on both parties. Osceola’s lawyer asserts his innocence, claiming Ring footage will prove he did not resist arrest.

“Two smugglers detained after 20-plus Chinese migrants found in vans in Coral Gables: cops” via David Goodhue, Milena Malaver and Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — More than 20 Chinese migrants were found inside the back of vans in Coral Gables on Tuesday morning, although it does not appear to be human trafficking. At around 8 a.m., Gables police received a 911 call of “two vans possibly transporting migrants,” said Sgt. Michelle Christensen. Police stopped one van at the intersection of Old Cutler Road and Kendall Drive and another at 11600 Old Cutler Road, said Detective Taha Khaled. She said there were 26 migrants, mainly from China.

“Will landfill grow taller and wider? Broward now aims for a decision next month” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — After hourslong debate about whether to finally permit Waste Management to expand a landfill, Broward County Commissioners decided late Tuesday to wait longer to determine its fate. They committed to making a final decision on Feb. 25 on whether the Monarch Hill landfill will be allowed to grow. The landfill now is 210 feet and is currently permitted to go to 225 feet. The landfill is constructed like a pyramid, built as a slope. The request would allow it to get wider at its base on 24 acres — land that was a former waste-to-energy incinerator — so it can peak at 325 feet.

“Central Florida ‘Dreamers’ protest as legislators debate end to in-state tuition for undocumented students” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Silvia Ruiz Villanueva already struggles to pay for coursework toward her associate degree at Seminole State College. But soon her dream could become unaffordable. On Tuesday, legislators in Tallahassee were debating whether to repeal a law allowing in-state tuition for qualifying undocumented students like Villanueva — commonly referred to as “Dreamers” based on never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act. At the same time, Villanueva was one of 20 students in Apopka participating in a mock graduation ceremony — a symbolic representation of the roughly 43,000 undocumented students currently enrolled in the state’s public colleges and universities who grew up here but wouldn’t qualify for in-state tuition if the law is repealed, according to the American Immigration Council, a nonprofit immigration advocacy group in Washington, D.C.

“‘Things happen’: BPS Board Chair unphased by principal, teacher arrest over alleged teen house party’” via Esther Bower of Fox 35 — For the first time since two Brevard School employees were arrested for allegedly holding a booze-filled house party in Cocoa Beach. The Board Chair says what happened wasn’t that bad, and they’ve seen worse situations in the past. Gene Trent didn’t want to comment much on details surrounding the arrests. He says he read the police report and is comfortable with how the district handles the investigation. This comes as parents are still concerned. “I think it’s personally disgusting,” said one parent who didn’t want to be identified. “I hate that it happened,” added a grandma who told us her grandchild had to be picked up early from the party earlier this month.

“‘We are shocked’: 4,300 drivers in Polk County cited for passing stopped school buses” via Sierra Rains of WFLA — In just 11 weeks, Polk County deputies handed out thousands of citations to drivers who were reportedly caught speeding past stopped school buses. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the number of citations issued during the first half of the school year racked up to over 4,300. “We are shocked at the number of tickets we’ve issued to drivers who are NOT stopping for school buses,” the sheriff’s office said in a Monday social media post. Each traffic citation is $198 — amounting to over $850,000. Sheriff Grady Judd said that money goes to the School Board to pay for a program that equips school buses with safety cameras to capture evidence of illegal behavior.

“Clearwater’s Upexi cites Trump’s crypto agenda in bitcoin investment expansion” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Clearwater public company Upexi Inc. is jumping into cryptocurrency with two new subsidiaries to buy bitcoin, invest in digital currency infrastructure and strike a potential crypto-related merger or acquisition. Digital assets are an unlikely addition to Upexi’s core consumer product manufacturing and distribution business. A growing number of U.S. companies, including in Tampa Bay, have made a similar pivot to replace traditional treasury management with crypto holdings over the last six months as the price of bitcoin eclipsed a record $100,000. Upexi CFO Andrew Norstrud nodded at Trump’s vocal support for the industry in launching its new business. Bitcoin’s record price rally is widely attributed to his election. Since then, he has signed an executive order to promote the growth and use of digital assets and related technologies across all sectors of the economy.

“Ex-Special Forces soldier from Tampa among ‘J6ers’ still in jail after pardon” via Christopher Spata of the Tampa Bay Times — Retired U.S. Army Special Forces master sergeant Jeremy Brown remains in jail while his attorney advocates for his release under Trump’s pardon for Jan. 6 crimes. Brown, a Tampa resident sentenced to seven years on weapons charges, is among a handful of still-incarcerated convicts who are most associated with the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot but who were charged with other crimes outside of Washington, D.C. The argument for Brown’s release was that his other crimes only came to light during the Jan. 6 investigations. As hundreds of prisoners walked free following Trump’s proclamation, Brown, 50, was transferred last week from a Washington, D.C. jail to the Grayson County Detention Center in Kentucky. The reason for the transfer is unclear.

“Next phase of construction begins on Tampa’s ‘malfunction junction’” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Florida Department of Transportation has begun the next phase of extensive improvements at the intersection of I-275 and I-4. Crews began working Sunday night to widen the area interchange, which historically sees severe congestion as drivers attempt to navigate from downtown to the rest of the region. Commuters will now have a new traffic pattern for the exit. Those driving westbound on I-4 will merge left toward southbound I-275 and remain in the right lane to access the new entry point to Exit 45A. Those needing to exit toward Ashley Drive will keep left at the fork and proceed to the Downtown West ramp. Those heading to Jefferson Street will stay right on the ramp and head toward Downtown East.

“Survey shows Tampa home prices declined over the last year” via Tim Kephart of ABC Action News — Homebuyers in the Tampa region are finally getting some good news about home prices: They are coming down. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Tampa was the only city in the 20-city index to show a price decline over the last year. Tampa’s prices dropped 0.37% in the Case-Shiller index, compared to the national average, which rose 3.75%. The only other Florida city in the index, Miami, saw home prices rise from October to November 2024 and posted a 3.17% increase over the last year.

“Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn begins prison sentence in South Carolina” via Phil Ammann of Florida Politics — Zahn, former CEO of Jacksonville’s JEA, began serving his four-year sentence at FCI Edgefield in South Carolina this week. This marks the culmination of a legal battle stemming from what has been called Jacksonville’s “largest fraud case.” Zahn turned himself in nearly six months after his July 30 sentencing for conspiracy to embezzle federal property and wire fraud, convictions he received on March 15. His scheme aimed to unlawfully siphon hundreds of millions of dollars from JEA, the largest public utility in Florida, back in 2019. FCI Edgefield, a medium-security prison housing 1,707 male inmates, will be Zahn’s residence. Upon release, he will also be subject to a year of probation, during which Federal Judge Brian Davis has mandated participation in substance abuse and mental health programs.

“Donna Deegan at budget town hall: ‘I need you to show up at Council meetings’” via Ric Anderson of the Jacksonville Daily Record — In a town hall, Mayor Deegan urged a crowd of 200 in Northwest Jacksonville to pressure City Council members to back her budget priorities. On Jan. 27, Deegan stated her administration will prioritize funding and completion for projects in Districts 7, 8, 9, and 10, areas she said have seen limited city investment. Deegan emphasized the need for public involvement, telling the audience, “It takes a while to turn the wheel,” and asking them to attend Council meetings and vote. She stated that she needs their support against those “who push back.”

“Here’s what to do if someone you love is detained in an immigration raid, according to a Tallahassee lawyer” via Staci Inez of WCTV — After immigration enforcement operations happened in the Big Bend this week, Tallahassee immigration attorney Neil Rambana said he has seen increased fear among people living and working in the Big Bend who, otherwise, have not feared being deported. Rambana said undocumented residents must know their rights and understand when consent should and should not be given. He said if an agent approaches you, you can let them know you are exercising your right to remain silent and requesting to speak with an attorney. More importantly, Rambana said officials must have a search warrant or an arrest warrant; both need to be signed by a judge.

“Experts educate the public at FSU-PC’s 3rd annual Human Trafficking Summit” via Grace Velez of My Panhandle — Florida ranks 3rd in the country for the number of reported human trafficking cases. Florida State University’s Panama City campus hosted the 3rd annual Human Trafficking Summit Tuesday to discuss prevention. “It’s creating that awareness of what human trafficking really is. And it’s really about exploitation and traffickers are not necessarily the creepy individuals that we associate them with,” said Dr. Laurie Lawrence, an FSU-PC professor of communication and co-Chair for the 14th Circuit’s Human Trafficking Task Force. Experts presented the latest crime trends and tactics that can victimize people of all ages. One presentation explored the online threat of sextortion.

“Jacksonville had more than 8 million visitors in 2024, report finds” via Isabella Casapao of First Coast News — More than 8 million people visited Jacksonville last year, generating $7.4 billion in economic impact for the local economy. The report, commissioned by Visit Jacksonville and funded by the Duval County Tourist Development Council, surveyed more than 2,700 people visiting the River City. The findings showed that visitors spent $4.1 billion directly on restaurants, attractions, shopping, entertainment, rental cars and more. The report found that the top three things visitors did when they came to Jacksonville were go out to eat, visit friends and family, and go to the beach. More than half of visitors came to visit friends or relatives. Nearly 5 million guest rooms were sold at local hotels during the fiscal year 2024.

“Baker Act Nightmare: Woman files federal lawsuit after traumatic transport by Lee deputies” via Francisco Alvarado of Florida Trident — In 2023, Tammy King sought a prescription refill but was instead Baker Acted after confiding in a nurse. Lee County deputies, including Cpl. Brett, allegedly roughed her up, pepper-spraying her, and forcing her into a transport van after she urinated on herself. She was taken to a mental health facility after this ordeal, which she says has caused her PTSD. Internal affairs found the allegations unfounded, although the initial investigation did not interview King, despite a complaint citing excessive force. King is now suing for $100 million, claiming civil rights violations, stating that she no longer trusts police or doctors and that “They just dehumanized her when all she needed was help.”

“The largest grant Manatee County has ever received is caught up by Trump spending freeze” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The biggest grant that Manatee County has ever received is caught up by a federal funding freeze announced by Trump on Monday that was swiftly blocked in federal court. Manatee County is slated to receive $252.7 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help the county recover from the impacts of hurricanes Helene and Milton last year and protect against future disasters. However, the fate of the grant became uncertain after the Trump administration said it was pausing federal funding for an array of programs pending a review, although a federal judge later temporarily blocked the directive shortly before it was to take effect.

“Relief for Little Gasparilla as barge begins debris removal after hurricanes” via Zoe Warner of WINK — A barge began removing debris from the island Tuesday, a key step for the community after months of rallying for help. Resident William Meyers described the emotional toll: “You really don’t know how it feels until it does, and it’s the worst feeling you can imagine.” He emphasized that residents weren’t seeking special treatment but “fair and balanced” assistance equal to the mainland. The island has been struggling with piles of debris, and this barge operation is a significant move toward recovery.

“Florida’s new Attorney General: An advocate for secrecy in government” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — With Florida’s political scene a whirlwind, a significant appointment is slipping under the radar: Florida is about to get a new Attorney General, James Uthmeier, who was not elected by anyone. Uthmeier, currently DeSantis’ Chief of Staff, is set to fill the rest of Moody’s term. Most Floridians wouldn’t know him, but his views on government transparency should concern them.

As the Governor’s right-hand man, Uthmeier has been battling to keep his cellphone records private. Now, DeSantis wants him to be the chief law enforcement officer responsible for enforcing the state’s public record laws. This is like putting a fox in charge of the henhouse.

“His actions reflect either a blatant disregard for public record law or a calculated effort to shield officials from that law,” says Michael Barfield from the Florida Center for Government Accountability. The group is suing for records related to DeSantis’ pricy flights for Venezuelan migrants, an issue rife with questions about legality and public spending.

One of the biggest questions is how DeSantis’ team spent over $600,000 for two flights on a no-bid contract, and public records laws should demand answers. Uthmeier has refused to turn over records related to this deal, claiming he used his personal phone.

This excuse has been called ridiculous, even by a conservative judge, Judge Lee Marsh, handling the case. Marsh noted, “We ought to just put out (the) word, ‘Let’s do all of our business on private, bring-your-own cellphones.’ Then we don’t need public records laws because there’ll be no public records, right?”

Uthmeier’s lack of compliance shows contempt for the public’s right to know, especially from someone poised to be the top enforcer of the state’s open records law. He’s a political operator known for his temper, disdain for the media, and use of a personal phone for public business.

“DEI will not be missed” via Bret Stephens of The New York Times — In December 2015, the Obama administration allowed women to serve in all combat roles. “There will be no exceptions,” Ashton Carter, then the Secretary of Defense, announced. Women would be accepted as “Army Rangers and Green Berets, Navy SEALs, Marine Corps infantry,” among other demanding roles previously open only to men. As for physical standards, those would not change: “There must be no quotas or perception thereof,” Carter said. In some ways, the policy has produced inspiring results. More than 140 women have completed the Army’s elite Ranger School, and a few have passed the Marines Corps’ Infantry Officer Course. Women serve with distinction in other combat roles, including as fighter pilots and tank commanders.

“So much for not taking Trump literally” via Thomas B. Edsall of The New York Times — Trump has returned to office fully equipped to push the national government in a radically new direction. To get a sense of how far this might go, I asked a range of scholars to evaluate the early developments in the new administration. In answer to my query, Stephen Skowronek, a political scientist at Yale, wrote by email, “I do see this as a particularly dangerous moment for developments over previous decades that have unbridled the presidency and hollowed out the capacity of other institutions to resist it.” Skowronek argued that in the case of Trump, “No President has come into office with more fully elaborated plans for assaulting and dislodging the institutional arrangements that anchor the old order.” “The government Trump has taken charge of,” he continued, “has already given itself over to presidentialism. Its other actors are now woefully ill-equipped to claw back the authority needed to parry his assaults, tame his designs, and instill confidence in any new ordering.”

“Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez’s reversal on in-state tuition is about the GOP, not policy” via the Miami Herald editorial board — In a surprising reversal that highlights the shifting politics of immigration in Florida, Lt. Gov. Nuñez is now advocating for the repeal of a law she once championed as a state legislator — one that has helped thousands of undocumented students pursue higher education by granting them access to in-state tuition rates. This change in position not only reflects the broader rightward shift of the Republican Party on immigration issues but also raises questions about the impact on Florida’s educational landscape and the students who have built their futures around this decade-old policy.

“It’s time to come to grips with AI” via Nate Silver of the Siver Bulletin — Recent tech stock plunges followed the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company with a competitive LLM. Simultaneously, Trump rescinded an AI safety order and announced “Stargate,” a U.S. AI venture, sparking debate. This suggests AI is accelerating globally. Though not a major 2024 issue, AI presents high stakes and could reshape society. The left, however, is largely dismissive and ignorant of AI’s potential benefits, risks, and future implications. The left needs to be better engaged to avoid ceding control to the tech industry, where the focus is often on power accumulation and not necessarily the benefit of society.

“LendingTree study: Miami Gardens, Tallahassee drivers suck” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Driving in the Sunshine State can be an adventure, as any Floridian can attest. The roadways can go from open vistas in rural areas to traffic jams in the urban core of virtually every big city. Regarding towns and their drivers, LendingTree, a financial services company, has compiled a list of the municipalities with the best and worst drivers. LendingTree’s analysis found the state’s worst drivers in Miami Gardens. The second worst roam the roads of the state capital, Tallahassee. The best drivers, meanwhile, can be found in Davie, near Fort Lauderdale, and Coral Springs, near Fort Lauderdale. “Davie and Coral Springs have the best drivers in Florida based on driving incident rates between October 2023 and October 2024. There were about eight driving incidents per 1,000 drivers in both of these cities during that time,” the analysis concluded.

Best wishes to Nick Primrose, Umar Sattar, our friend Daphne Taylor Street, Wences Troncoso, and Marlene Williams.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.