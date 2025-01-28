‘Weak, weak, weak’: Gov. DeSantis calls stiffer penalties in Legislature’s immigration bill ‘half-measures’

Gov. Ron DeSantis called proposed changes to an immigration enforcement bill “half measures.” But it remains unclear if the Florida Legislature will consider his input before bringing legislation to the floor in Special Session Tuesday.

“The bill, even with these proposed changes, though, is weak, weak, weak,” DeSantis posted on X.

The Governor responded to a memo from Senate President Ben Albritton and Speaker Daniel Perez in a social media post still slamming the bill.

The Florida Legislature crafted its own bill, the Tackling & Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy (TRUMP) Act (SB 2B) after declining to hear bills filed by the Governor’s allies in a Special Session called by DeSantis. Lawmakers convened for that Session on Monday, but quickly gaveled out and called a new Session focused only on immigration.

But DeSantis offered a poor assessment of the work so far, while stressing urgency in passing state laws to assist President Donald Trump with his mass deportation agenda.

“We need strong policies that will ensure that local and state agencies are actively assisting with interior enforcement efforts of the Trump administration,” DeSantis said. “Half-measures won’t suffice.”

Notably, sources confirmed to Florida Politics that DeSantis spoke on Monday to Trump, “pleading” with the President to publicly support his immigration priorities. Trump confirmed he still wants a bill passed in Special Session.

But then Trump spoke to Sen. Joe Gruters, a long-time ally and the sponsor of the Legislature-championed bill, about making changes to the Legislature’s that made it stronger and clearly separate from DeSantis’ agenda.

Most notably, the Legislature still wants to name Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, not the Governor, as the state’s Chief Immigration Officer and award all immigration enforcement power to the Cabinet member.

The legislative leaders’ memo outlines several updates to policy they plan to add to the bill before a floor vote.