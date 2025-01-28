Donald Trump is a bust, or at least Anna Paulina Luna wants him to be … on Mount Rushmore

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has introduced legislation to put President Donald Trump on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota.

The legislation would add Trump’s bust to the iconic mountainside carving, joining presidential greats George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

Luna said the legislation is meant to honor Trump’s accomplishments, including economic growth, national security, and foreign policy.

“President Trump’s bold leadership and steadfast dedication to America’s greatness have cemented his place in history. Mount Rushmore, a timeless symbol of our nation’s freedom and strength, deserves to reflect his towering legacy — a legacy further solidified by the powerful start to his second term,” Luna said. “He will be forever remembered among the great like Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.”

A rendering of what Trump’s addition might look like shows a stern looking Trump, carved from stone, in the foreground of the existing Mount Rushmore, with far more detail than the presidents of past currently represented on one of the nation’s most recognizable monuments.

This isn’t the first time talk of putting Trump’s likeness on Mount Rushmore has percolated.

Trump himself has previously joked that he should be added to the carving. In 2020, then-South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told the Sioux Falls Argus-leader that she had met with Trump in the Oval Office where he told her it was his dream to have his face on the iconic carving. Noem reportedly also once greeted Trump with a four-foot replica of Mount Rushmore that included his likeness.

Now, the possibility is stirring yet again. Supporters have been giddy over the prospect, and even Fox News aired a segment saying “there’s a great case for it.”

Luna’s legislation, if passed, would call on the Secretary of the Interior, through the Director of the National Park Service, to “arrange for the carving of the figure of President Donald J. Trump on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.”

Luna filed the legislation on Monday. It has so far not been heard.