Donald Trump backs Joe Gruters for RNC Treasurer

President-elect Donald Trump backs a familiar Florida name for Treasurer of the Republican National Committee: Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota.

“I am hearing that America First Patriot Joe Gruters, from the Great State of Florida, is considering running for Treasurer of the Republican National Committee! An early and loyal supporter of MAGA, Joe was on the “Trump Train” before it even left the station,” Trump posted to Truth Social Saturday.

“As State Senator and Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe helped us deliver massive and historic Victories across the State, including my three WINS in 2016, 2020, and 2024! As Treasurer, Joe would be a Fierce Advocate for our Great MAGA Movement, and would work tirelessly to ensure a highly functioning, fiscally responsible, and financially successful RNC. Joe Gruters would make an incredible RNC Treasurer, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JOE, RUN,” Trump added.

Gruters could replace KC Crosbie as treasurer of the national party. Crosbie is running to replace Lara Trump as co-chair. He previously made an unsuccessful run for Republican National Committee Treasurer.

Trump previously endorsed Gruters for Chief Financial Officer. He currently is a candidate for the office in 2026, but with CFO Jimmy Patronis running for Congress, Gov. Ron DeSantis may be in position to pick an interim replacement. There is no love lost between DeSantis and Gruters, of course, given Gruters backed Trump over DeSantis for President, and also backed a failed push for adult use recreational marijuana this year.