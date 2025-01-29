Jimmy Patronis wins Republican nomination in CD 1 Special Election

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will be the Republican nominee in a Special Election to replace U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The Panama City Republican emerged as the top vote-getter in a 10-candidate field running in a Special Primary held Tuesday in Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

Early election results show Patronis winning greater than 62% of the vote. He defeated former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino, former state Rep. Joel Rudman and Aaron Dimmock, Gaetz’s Primary opponent last cycle. Other candidates in the running included Kevin Gaffney, Jeff Macey, Greg Merk, John Mills, Jeff Peacock and Michael Dylan Thompson.

Patronis campaigned primarily on the fact he boasts the endorsement of President Donald Trump, who encouraged him to run in November. Opponents criticized Patronis because he does not live in the district; federal law only requires members of Congress to live in the same state.

That means Patronis will advance to an April 1 Special Election to decide who fills the seat, where Patronis will face Democrat Gay Valimont and independent Stephen Brody, along with a few write-in candidates.

But Patronis heads into that election a heavy favorite. Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, CD 1 is one of the most conservative districts in the state. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he won with 66% of the vote. More than 53% of the electorate is registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

Until then, the seat will remain vacant, which proves consequential for U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. Republicans currently hold a 218-seat majority compared to Democrats’ 215 seats. That margin will likely contract further when U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik wins confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, which could happen as soon as this week.

The CD 1 seat opened up after Gaetz resigned his seat immediately after President Donald Trump nominated him for Attorney General. Gaetz ultimately withdrew from consideration amid an uphill confirmation battle and declined to be sworn into a new term.

Notably, Patronis had to resign his current elected office, win or lose, as did Rudman, who remained in the House when he first filed. Patronis will leave his Cabinet position effective March 31. Gov. Ron DeSantis will appoint his replacement.

The winner of the April election will likely take office at the same time as a successor to U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican now serving as White House Nation al Security Adviser. Voters in Northeast Florida will elect a new Congressman in Florida’s 6th Congressional District the same day as the CD 1 Special Election