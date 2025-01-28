January 28, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

LendingTree study: Miami Gardens, Tallahassee drivers suck

Drew DixonJanuary 28, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Fox in the henhouse’: Gov. DeSantis turns on Wilton Simpson in immigration fight

HeadlinesInfluence

Ryan Chamberlin wants pyramid scheme operators to face jail time

HeadlinesInfluence

Joe Gruters files then withdraws medical marijuana home grow legislation, will remove hemp rules the first bill floated

upset man after car crash
But some suburbs around Fort Lauderdale do a better job navigating roads and highways.

Driving in the Sunshine Sate can be an adventure, as any Floridian can attest. The roadways can go from open vistas in rural areas to traffic jams in the urban core of virtually every big city. When it comes to towns with the best and worst drivers, LendingTree, a financial services company, has come up with a list of the towns with the best drivers, and the worst.

LendingTree’s analysis found the state’s worst drivers in Miami Gardens. The second worst roam the roads of the state capital, in Tallahassee.

The LendingTree analysis looked at factors such as the number of auto incidents per 1,000 residents in a city per year and the annual cost of car insurance between October 2023 to October 2024 to establish its ranking.

“Miami Gardens has the most driving incidents and the worst drivers in Florida. About 23 incidents occur per 1,000 drivers in Miami Gardens. Miami Gardens also has above-average car insurance rates at $4,401 a year,” the study concluded

But on nearly the opposite geographic end of the state, Tallahassee, with all its lawmakers and government employees in the capital city, came in a close second to Miami Gardens, with 20 vehicle incidents per 1,000 people in a year.

Miramar ranked third among cities with the worst drivers. Jacksonville came in fourth, followed by Cape Coral closing out the bottom five.

The best drivers, meanwhile, can be found in Davie, near Fort Lauderdale, and Coral Springs, near Fort Lauderdale.

“Davie and Coral Springs have the best drivers in Florida based on driving incident rates between October 2023 and October 2024. There were about eight driving incidents per 1,000 drivers in both of these cities during that time,” the analysis concluded.

While road incidents may be lower than other cities in those two towns, vehicle insurance is still pretty costly in the South Florida suburbs. Average auto insurance prices run higher than the state average of $3,267 in both Davie and Coral Springs.

Pembroke Pines was ranked third among best drivers followed by Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in fourth and fifth respectively.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Gruters files then withdraws medical marijuana home grow legislation, will remove hemp rules the first bill floated

nextRyan Chamberlin wants pyramid scheme operators to face jail time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories