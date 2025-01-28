January 28, 2025
Ryan Chamberlin wants pyramid scheme operators to face jail time
Overhead view of banker or financial adviser arranging white cards with Dollar sign in a pyramid shape on textured wooden desk.

Andrew Powell January 28, 2025

Overhead view of businessman arranging dollar sign in pyramid shape
Participating in a pyramid scheme would qualify as a first-degree misdemeanor and carry a jail term of up to one year.

A new bill filed in the state Senate could outlaw pyramid schemes in the Sunshine State if passed.

The measure (HB 249), introduced by Ocala Republican Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, would essentially prohibit a person from establishing, promoting, participating in, or operating a promotional pyramid scheme in Florida.

The bill would declare promotional schemes, such as chain letters, pyramid clubs, or any other organized group that requires its members to pay something of value or compels its members to increase its membership through recruitment to advance their position for monetary gain, as a declared a lottery.

Those who participate in this “lottery” by becoming a member or affiliating with an organization deemed as such, would be committing a misdemeanor in the first degree if the bill passes into law — which can carry a sentence of up to one year.

A person convicted of setting up, promoting, or operating a pyramid scheme would be guilty of a third-degree felony and could face a potential prison sentence of up to five years, in accordance with Florida statutes.

The bill defines a pyramid scheme as “a plan or operation in which a person pays or gives consideration for the right to receive compensation that is based on recruiting other persons into the plan or operation rather than from the sale and consumption of products, goods, services, or intangible property by a participant or other person introduced into the plan or operation.”

The Department of Legal Affairs would be tasked with overseeing complaints, and if it is found to be in the public’s best interest, the department would then be compelled to issue a cease-and-desist order against the person operating the pyramid scheme.

Those who fail to adhere to the cease-and-desist order could face a potential fine of $10,000 for each violation, which could be recovered by the state of Florida in a civil suit, according to the bill.

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

One comment

  • PeterH

    January 28, 2025 at 11:33 am

    FLORUUUDA……a sunny place for shady people!

