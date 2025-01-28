January 28, 2025
Florida recidivism rate is among lowest in the nation

Drew Dixon

Vector illustration of a man lock up in prison
Robust reentry programs help keep people from reoffending.

Florida’s prisons have the fifth lowest recidivism rate in the country, according to a new study published by a prominent criminal defense law firm.

Suzuki Law Offices based in Arizona analyzed state prison systems across the country to see where the highest rates of convicts returning to prison were after they’ve been released upon completing their initial sentences. The law firm compared recidivism rates among all prison systems in each state.

The five states with the lowest recidivism rates were in the Southern U.S., according to the analysis. South Carolina had the lowest rate in the country, with a 21% recidivism rate. Oklahoma had the second lowest, followed by Virginia, West Virginia and Florida with the fifth lowest rate at 24.5%.

The study pointed to specific programs that help keep released inmates from reoffending. Florida’s Recovery First Treatment Center in Broward County stands out in its efforts to keep people from returning to jail. The rehabilitation center is key in keeping substance abuse and mental health in check, along with River Oaks Treatment Center, which offers similar programs in the Tampa area.

“The Florida Recovery First Treatment Center and River Oaks Treatment Center are two programs that have made a significant impact by providing substance abuse treatment and mental health counseling,” the analysis concluded.

The study said the states with lower recidivism rates all had commitments to immediate treatment for convicts once they are released from prison.

“Our analysis found that states with comprehensive reentry programs and community support have significantly lower recidivism rates,” analysts said. “Partnerships with local organizations and employers help former inmates secure employment and housing post-release.”

States with the highest recidivism rates accounted for more than half of all inmates reoffending.

“Some states experience disproportionately high rates of recidivism due to systemic challenges like overcrowded prisons, limited rehabilitation programs and insufficient support for reentry,”  the study found.

Delaware had the highest recidivism rate in the country at a staggering 64.5%. Alaska followed in second at 63.2% and Arkansas, the only Southern state in the top five, at 57%. Rhode Island and Colorado rounded out the top five worst recidivism rates at 50% each.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

