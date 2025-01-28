January 28, 2025
Florida agricultural businesses damaged by winter storm can apply for recovery loans

Winter snow storm Florida AP
Interest-free loans up to $500K are now available for farmers and ranchers who saw damage during freak cold snap.

North Florida experienced historic low temperatures and exceedingly rare snow in last week, leading state Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson to launch efforts to implement a loan program to help farmers, ranchers and other agricultural interests adversely impacted by the winter storm.

Simpson announced Tuesday his department is accepting applications for interest-free loans for agricultural businesses. Growers, farmers and ranchers can now apply for the Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers National Disaster Recovery Loan program if the winter storm damaged their businesses or property.

The loans can be used to repair property and remove debris. The money can also be used for restoration of physical property such as fences, greenhouses, buildings and equipment and for aquaculture operations. Simpson said he’ll lobby for additional funding for the loans during the Legislative Session, which begins March 4.

“Delivering immediate support to agricultural producers impacted by the recent winter storm, like our nursery growers in North Florida who were hit especially hard, is a critical first step to get them back on their feet,” Simpson said. “The Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program provides a start with immediate financial relief, ensuring that Florida’s farmers and ranchers begin to rebuild their buildings and infrastructure.”

Multiple freezes occurred Jan. 18-25 in the state, and upwards of 10 inches of snow was recorded in several North Florida counties, setting a new record for measured snowfall in the state.

With such an unusual weather event and sustained hard freezes — some temperatures dipped to just 10 degrees overnight — Florida continues to assess the total damage inflicted on agricultural businesses. But some of the loans will help businesses recover from substantial losses caused by the winter storm.

The interest-free loans can cover up to $500,000 for eligible agriculture or aquaculture businesses that sustained damage. The loan application process begins on the Department of Agriculture website established for those seeking help.

Similar loans were provided in 2024 following Hurricanes Debby in August, Helene in September and Milton in October. Any agricultural business that sustained damage in those disasters can apply again for assistance with winter storm recovery.

