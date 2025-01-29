Donald Trump-backed Randy Fine wins GOP Primary in CD 6, to face Dem Josh Weil in General Election

A state Senator is poised to be the next member of Congress from the Daytona-centric 6th Congressional District.

But there’s a little matter of a General Election on April 1 before it is official.

Randy Fine defeated underfunded and outmatched challengers Aaron Baker and Ehsan Joarder in Tuesday night’s Republican Primary.

With four of six counties where early votes were reported, the Palm Bay Republican was winning more than 76%, well ahead of Joarder and Baker.

Fine, who is backed by President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and former Rep. Mike Waltz, had a prohibitive cash edge, with $426,712 raised through Jan. 8, according to Federal Election Commission records. More than $355,000 of that comes from individual contributions, and the other $70,000-plus stems from committee cash.

“I showed tonight what loyalty to Donald Trump meant,” Fine said on the floor of the Florida Senate on Tuesday. “I didn’t endorse him for politics. So we can get into why I did that over a year ago. That was issues and one that’s most important to me, but my reward for that loyalty is, I’m going to Congress.”

Here are just a few donors of note: the Republican Jewish Coalition PAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s “Let’s Get to Work” PAC, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise’s political committee, state Reps. Jessica Baker and Debbie Mayfield, former Rep. Ralph Massullo, Belinda Keiser, and Husein and Leanna Cumber.

Fine closed the reporting period with more than $242,000 on hand. Joarder raised under $10,000 this cycle, while Baker doesn’t appear to have fundraising activity.

Fine will face off against Democrat Josh Weil, who was winning early votes in all counties based on the early and vote-by-mail vote.

Both of them were able to raise some money despite the structural problems of winning a district that is 46% Republican and just 27% Democratic, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

Weil had a little more than $140,000 on hand as of Jan. 8, after having raised $225,000-plus through the same date. He tells POLITICO Playbook he’s raised more than $500,000, however.

Selmont reported a little more than $125,000 raised, and as of Jan. 8 had more than $121,000 of that on hand.

The Primary winners will advance to the April 1 General Election, along with various minor candidates.