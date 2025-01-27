Ashley Moody ready to advance Donald Trump agenda on ‘influential’ committees

Florida’s newest Senator is ready to hit the ground running and help out the President, she said Sunday.

“It will be an honor to serve on these committees as a voice for Floridians in the U.S. Senate. We have a lot of work ahead to move President Trump’s agenda forward and put America first,” said Ashley Moody Sunday.

Moody, a Republican from Plant City who was in her second term as Attorney General when Gov. Ron DeSantis picked her to replace Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is on five panels, where her previous roles will inform her legislative work.

Her experience as a jurist will surely come into play on the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

Meanwhile, her aggressive battles with the former presidential administration will guide her thought process on the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs.

Moody touched on a wide range of topics as AG and judge, which will inform her work on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

Meanwhile, she joins senior Sen. Rick Scott on the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, giving Florida a double-barreled approach to the issues senior citizens face.

Finally, she is also on the U.S. Congressional Joint Economic Committee.

“These assignments give Sen. Moody the opportunity to influence national policies across a wide range of issues,” her Senate office notes.