January 27, 2025
Donald Trump announces heap of White House staff appointments
Image via AP.

Staff ReportsJanuary 27, 2025

White House
Key appointments include Steven Cheung as Communications Director and Karoline Leavitt as Press Secretary.

President Donald Trump announced a slew of appointments in the White House Offices of Communications, Public Liaison, and Cabinet Affairs. Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich will manage these offices.

Alex Pfeiffer has been named Principal Deputy Communications Director, having previously served as a Communications Adviser for the Trump-Vance 2024 Campaign. Kaelan Dorr returns as Deputy Communications Director, with a background in various communications roles in the first Trump Administration. Harrison Fields takes on the role of Principal Deputy Press Secretary, while Anna Kelly and Kush Desai join as Deputy Press Secretaries.

Several others have been appointed to specialized roles, including Ian Kelley as War Room Director and Dylan Johnson as Assistant Communications Director for Special Projects. The Office of Public Liaison will see Jim Goyer returning as Director, with Lynne Patton overseeing Minority Outreach.

In Cabinet Affairs, Lea Bardon has been appointed Director, with Thomas Bradbury as Associate Director for Policy. Cami Connor also returns to the White House as Associate Director for Agency Outreach.

Staff Reports

Categories