February 3, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Electric vehicle charging stations could help fund infrastructure projects

Andrew PowellFebruary 3, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis promotes ‘focus on fiscal responsibility’ for proposed Florida budget

HeadlinesNew Administration

Donald Trump administration ends temporary deportation protection for 350,000 Venezuelans

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Marco Rubio says Panama must reduce Chinese influence around the canal or face possible U.S. action

57e1cc8326805c3105f0f394_magnis-Resources-electric-car-in-charging-station-e1548116942974
The new measure could add millions of dollars to state coffers for infrastructure projects.

Florida lawmakers have proposed using certain funds gathered from public electric vehicle charging stations to help fund much needed critical infrastructure projects, such as new roads.

The measure (SB 462), filed by Indian Rocks Beach Republican Sen. Nick DiCeglie, would move funds gathered from Florida’s public electric charging stations to the State Transportation Trust Fund through the Department of Transportation.

To address the impact of electric and hybrid vehicles and avoid implementing a new tax for electric vehicles, Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed distributing the current energy storage tax to support road projects, which is $4 million.

The Florida Department of Transportation would distribute 6-cents per kilowatt hour of electricity used at public charging stations to the trust fund, which would begin in October 2025 and would be paid every month before the 25th day thereafter if the bill passes, according to bill language.

There are currently more than 11,200 public electric charging stations across the state, Axios reported. There were also nearly 168,000 registered electric vehicles in the state as of May 2024, putting Florida second behind California for most electric vehicle drivers in the U.S. The state is further aiming to have a public charging station placed at least every 40 miles.

The new measure could add millions of dollars to state coffers for infrastructure projects. The bill further notes the disbursal of funds to the trust fund would sunset on June 30, 2030.

The average electric vehicle uses approximately 34.6 kWh of electricity to travel 100 miles, according to GenCell, which also noted the electricity used by the average American driver would equate to 336.9 kWh per month. Per day, electric vehicles use approximately 11.3 kWh. Most public charging stations use between 10 and 30 kWh per charge, which would mean the state could collect between 60-cents to $1.80 every time a charging station is used.

Post Views: 0

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio says Panama must reduce Chinese influence around the canal or face possible U.S. action

nextDonald Trump administration ends temporary deportation protection for 350,000 Venezuelans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories