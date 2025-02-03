February 3, 2025
Florida gambling officials try to crack down on illegal overseas wagering operations

Drew Dixon

Gambling and law concept, playing cards, money, dices and wooden judge gavel
Florida officials advise when state residents bet on illegal wagering, they take funding from Florida programs.

With the Super Bowl fast approaching, Florida gaming officials are trying to stop overseas bookmakers and casinos from cashing in on illegal gambling operations in Florida.

Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) officials announced Monday they’re demanding three overseas operations that have established online gambling websites accessible to Florida residents and visitors halt operations in the Sunshine State. Cease-and-desist letters were sent to Milvus Ltc., also doing business as BetUS.com.pa, Harp Media B.V., also doing business as Bovada.lv and Gaming Services Provider, N.V., also doing business as MyBookie.ag.

“Gaming, both land-based and online, is strictly regulated in Florida. For example, when it comes to slot machine gaming, counting the eight legal, state-licensed slot machine businesses, and the six tribal gaming locations currently operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, there are only 14 legal slot machine businesses in Florida,” said FGCC Executive Director Ross Marshman. “The only online sportsbook operating lawfully in Florida is the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Hard Rock Bet. Anyone in Florida betting on the Big Game needs to know this. Bettor beware.”

The cease-and-desist letters state: “The gambling websites offered by your overseas bookmaking and casino operation offers or accepts wagering on sports and horse races, including betting on point spreads, moneylines, and totals, as well as proposition bets and futures in the sportsbook and adding money to bet slips in the racebook. Under Florida law, this conduct is a felony offense … Further, it is a felony offense to receive illegal wagers on the result of any trial or contest of skill, speed or power or endurance of human or beast, or to aid, assist, or abet such illegal wagering.”

A news release from the FGCC said illegal gambling offers “no benefit” to Floridians and only takes away tax revenue from legal operations. When legal operations are passed over for illegal gambling operations, it takes money from Florida programs and services supported through tax revenues collected from legal outlets in the state, FGCC officials advised.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

