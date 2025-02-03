Skylar Zander: National School Choice Week — Florida’s focus on educational freedom is working

Imagine a world where every child can access an education unique to their aspirations and talents.

Florida’s universal Education Savings Account (ESA) program is turning this vision into reality, empowering families to transform their children’s futures. Education is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor; Florida’s school choice programs have enabled countless families to tailor their children’s education to best meet their particular needs and goals.

Reflecting on last week’s National School Choice Week, it’s a good time to recall that Florida has been a leader in school choice for more than two decades. It was one of the first states to adopt a school choice scholarship program in 2001, offering a limited number of scholarships to low-income families to attend private schools. Over the years, though, our state’s school choice programs have transformed, so now the same kind of quality education is accessible to families from all income levels and is not limited in the number of scholarships given out.

Two years ago, Florida took a monumental step forward when the Legislature passed a landmark measure establishing a universal ESA program. This groundbreaking system gives families the financial resources to choose the best education options for their children. During the current school year, students receive scholarships averaging approximately $8,000 each, empowering families to invest in private schools, tutoring, home-school materials, and other vital educational resources. Today, over 500,000 students are utilizing scholarships in Florida, and over 300,000 benefit from the Florida Empowerment Scholarship.

Florida’s universal ESA program has expanded access to quality education and has become an essential pillar of educational freedom in the state. Keeping this program intact is critical to ensuring that every family, regardless of ZIP code or income, can make the best decisions for their children’s future. Protecting universal ESAs means safeguarding a child’s right to a tailored education, reinforcing Florida’s commitment to innovation, and maintaining its leadership in school choice nationwide.

Beyond academic metrics, school choice embodies the fundamental principle of freedom. By easing the financial constraints that often drive family education decisions, these programs empower parents to choose the schools and resources that align with their values and their children’s needs.

No one knows a child better than their parents; school choice recognizes and respects this fundamental truth. It enables families to make informed decisions that allow their children to thrive.

The success of Florida’s school choice programs would not have been possible without the foresight of legislative leaders and Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as the leadership of state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz and the dedicated team at the Department of Education, which is implementing them.

Their hard work and commitment have ensured these opportunities reach the families and students who need them most. There is clear momentum on the federal and state levels to prioritize and expand funding for school choice.

Last week’s recognition of National School Choice Week underscored the profound impact these programs have had on hundreds of thousands of students across Florida. The universal ESA program has improved academic outcomes and expanded freedom for families, fostering an education system that prioritizes excellence and individual success. We’re excited to continue sharing its success stories, ensuring that every Florida student can succeed in the educational environment that best suits them.

___

Skylar Zander serves as the state director for Americans for Prosperity-Florida.