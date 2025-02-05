Mike Waltz says Donald Trump’s Gaza plan has been in the works since 2023

Terror attacks against Israel more than a year ago begot a presidential proposal to reconfigure the Gaza Strip, according to National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

“We’ve been looking at it for weeks and months. Frankly, he’s been thinking about it since October 7,” the former Florida Congressman said about President Donald Trump Wednesday on CBS “This Morning.”

As the Associated Press reported, Trump’s goal is to make the war-torn region “something phenomenal,” the “Riviera of the Middle East” with “world-class resorts.”

He describes an ambitious plan that would require 2 million Palestinians to be relocated.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said Tuesday during a press conference. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs.”

Waltz says Trump’s proposal will compel “the region to come up with its own solutions.”

He says the Trump administration is currently “not seeing any realistic solutions on how those miles and miles and miles of debris are going to be cleared, how those essentially unexploded bombs are going to be removed, how these people are physically going to live for at least the decade, if not longer, (that) it’s going to take to do this.”

Those questioning the proposal don’t “have a realistic view” of the plight of those in “completely unlivable” Gaza,” Waltz said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also on board.

“Gaza MUST BE FREE from Hamas. As POTUS shared today, the United States stands ready to lead and Make Gaza Beautiful Again. Our pursuit is one of lasting peace in the region for all people,” the Miami Republican posted to social media.

Meanwhile, many nations are rejecting Trump’s plan, including Australia, New Zealand and several Middle Eastern nations.