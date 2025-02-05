Mike Waltz says Donald Trump’s Gaza plan has been in the works since 2023

Terror attacks against Israel more than a year ago begot a presidential proposal to reconfigure the Gaza Strip, according to National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.
“We’ve been looking at it for weeks and months. Frankly, he’s been thinking about it since October 7,” the former Florida Congressman said about President Donald Trump Wednesday on CBS “This Morning.”
As the Associated Press reported, Trump’s goal is to make the war-torn region “something phenomenal,” the “Riviera of the Middle East” with “world-class resorts.”
He describes an ambitious plan that would require 2 million Palestinians to be relocated.
“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said Tuesday during a press conference. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs.”
Waltz says Trump’s proposal will compel “the region to come up with its own solutions.”
He says the Trump administration is currently “not seeing any realistic solutions on how those miles and miles and miles of debris are going to be cleared, how those essentially unexploded bombs are going to be removed, how these people are physically going to live for at least the decade, if not longer, (that) it’s going to take to do this.”
Those questioning the proposal don’t “have a realistic view” of the plight of those in “completely unlivable” Gaza,” Waltz said.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also on board.
“Gaza MUST BE FREE from Hamas. As POTUS shared today, the United States stands ready to lead and Make Gaza Beautiful Again. Our pursuit is one of lasting peace in the region for all people,” the Miami Republican posted to social media.
Meanwhile, many nations are rejecting Trump’s plan, including Australia, New Zealand and several Middle Eastern nations.
8 comments
PeterH
February 5, 2025 at 10:15 am
Most of Trump’s MAGA dreams are imaginary and never evolve.
M.T. Dreemz
February 5, 2025 at 10:55 am
Sure, sure, empty dreams. That’s how he made billions, built properties around the world, fathered a beautiful family, became a TV star, got elected president of the US TWICE, and, most important, kicked Americas doped up liberal class and their legion of deep state hucksters right square in their collective ass. Pipedreams may be your thing, Peter H, but not his.
TJC
February 5, 2025 at 11:12 am
Ah, another one of those Trump worshippers who, when asked to drink the kool-aid, says, “Make mine a double!”
tom palmer
February 5, 2025 at 10:27 am
Lebanon was once a Mediterranean coast jewel until it too was bombed. This is certainly a complicated situation from a practical standpoint because Israel has destroyed Gaza’s infrastructure. That makes it difficult to find food, clean water, cooking and sanitary facilities etc. etc. I guess it would be too much to allow them to move back into the areas they were kicked out of in 1948.
ScienceBLVR
February 5, 2025 at 10:29 am
Anecdote From the West Wing- a few decades ago, but still rings true.
Ellie had a teacher named Mr. Pordy, who had no interest in nuance. He asked the class why there’s always been conflict in the Middle East and Ellie raised her hand and said “It’s a centuries old religious conflict involving land and suspicions and culture and…” “Wrong.” Mr. Pordy said, “It’s because it’s incredibly hot and there’s no water.”
Peachy
February 5, 2025 at 10:36 am
Let the Arabs pay for this, not the US. Then there is the destruction of Ukraine. Let the Europeans pay for that one
TJC
February 5, 2025 at 11:14 am
Just like Mexico paid for the wall?
LawLib
February 5, 2025 at 11:16 am
The guy in the WH can’t seem to shake his “delusions of real estate development grandeur” with his hair-brained scheme to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza strip and make it a Maga mecca. Call it what you will, but it’s pure and unadulterated madness. The adjective ruthless comes to mind describing this inhuman proposal. Haven’t the beleaguered Palestinians suffered enough? And what about U.S. troops leading the resettlement and development of this critical strip of land – ruthless for them also.