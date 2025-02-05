February 5, 2025
Back to historic roots: St. Augustine Airport could get its name back

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 5, 20253min0

NE FL Regional Airport image via LinkedIn
'This is not just about renaming the airport — it’s about setting the stage for future growth and flexibility in a rapidly evolving aviation market.'

A St. Johns County Republican is fulfilling a wish list item to change an airport’s name to promote local branding.

Rep. Kim Kendall’s HB 4009 would change the current Northeast Florida Regional Airport branding to St. Augustine Airport.

The move, which would take effect if signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is presented as a return to historic roots by the St. Johns County Airport Authority, which pushed for the change during a meeting of the county’s Legislative Delegation back in January.

Airport Authority Interim Director Courtney Pittman presented the local bill that would rename the Northeast Florida Regional Airport to St. Augustine Airport, correcting a change made four years ago. This would align the name with that of the “city it serves” and its “global reputation as a high-end, culturally rich destination.”

Lawmakers wanted clarity on removing the regional airport designation, and Pittman noted that it is clunky for people trying to communicate.

The name was originally changed to the regional branding 15 years ago, when it was called the Northeast Florida Regional Airport at St. Augustine. The locational descriptor was dropped in 2016, per Jacksonville Today.

“This is not just about renaming the airport — it’s about setting the stage for future growth and flexibility in a rapidly evolving aviation market. We want this airport to be a lasting reflection of St. Augustine’s exceptional reputation,” Pittman told media this year.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories