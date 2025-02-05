Nigel Farage to headline Florida GOP’s Disruptors Dinner in Tallahassee next month

Nigel Farage, a staunch Donald Trump supporter and an architect of the Brexit movement that saw the United Kingdom leave the European Union in 2020, is returning next month to the Sunshine State.

He’s set to headline the Republican Party of Florida’s Disruptors Dinner in Tallahassee, a soiree celebrating efforts to upend the status quo and the GOP’s smashing electoral and legislative successes.

“I’m so incredibly excited to be joining the Republican Party of Florida for the Disruptors Dinner,” Farage said in a statement. “President Trump’s decisive win and return to the White House inspires us all to continue the fight for freedom globally. I’m looking forward to being back in the Free State of Florida to celebrate with all of you.”

Farage, a British Member of Parliament and leader of Reform U.K. — formerly called the Brexit Party — is renowned for his populist, anti-establishment rhetoric and the prominent role he played in successfully advocating for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.

From 1999 to 2020 as part of the European Parliament, he was a frequent critic of the European Union, which the United Kingdom left shortly before he departed from the European Parliament.

A past political commentator and talk show host, Farage is a dependable defender of sovereignty, restrictive immigration policies and national conservatism.

He’s the highest-profile British supporter of President Donald Trump, whom he’s described as the “most resilient and brave person” he’d ever met. When Trump was found guilty last May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to commit election fraud, Farage doubled down on his support, saying he backed Trump “more than ever.”

“It’s outstanding to have Nigel Farage, the original bad boy of Brexit, coming to Florida,” Republican Party of Florida Executive Director Bill Helmich told Florida Politics. “We look forward to him sharing what he’s trying to do with the Reform party in England and his vision, which is similar to President Trump’s, for moving the world forward.”

Helmich said several other notable guests who qualify as disruptors will be announced soon.

“Like President Trump, we’re disrupting,” Helmich said. “We’re shaking up the system, breaking up the longstanding bureaucracies.”

The RPOF Disruptors Dinner is March 20 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University.

A VIP reception starts at 6 p.m. General admission is at 6:30 p.m. The Program starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost is $450 per seat. There are also several sponsorship options with various perks. The lowest is a $2,500 “Roosevelt Sponsor” tier, which offers sponsor recognition on marketing materials and VIP access for two. The highest is the $25,000 “Trump Sponsor” tier, which bestows for 10 people those other amenities, plus additional signage provisions and individual photos with Farage.

For more information, email [email protected].