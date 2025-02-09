February 9, 2025
3 Florida cities, including Tampa, among top 10 most expensive places to throw Super Bowl parties

Drew DixonFebruary 9, 20253min0

210203170812-superbowl-preview-raymond-james-stadium-0131
Miami is the most expensive city to throw a Super Bowl bash, followed by Tampa in a close second.

Super Bowl LIX may be pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, but a bigger challenge for many people watching the game might be finding affordable eats for their parties and get-togethers and in Florida, that’s costing more and more each year.

A new study by Bizinsure, an insurance website for businesses, researched American cities to determine where throwing a Super Bowl party might be the most expensive. Three Florida cities were in the top 10 list of most costly places to kick off the big game with a party. Miami was the most expensive town in America to throw a Super Bowl party, followed by Tampa in second. Orlando came in ninth.

The “Cities Where People Spend the Most on Super Bowl Parties” analysis factored in mostly grocery store costs on items such as pizza, chips, beer, chicken, potatoes and soda and was based on hosting a shindig of about 17 people. The analysis also focused on the 50 most populous metro areas in the country.

Given that criteria, according to the study, it’s likely to cost $238.22 to throw a Super Bowl bash in Miami. That comes out to 16.9% of a weekly household budget estimated to amount to $1,413.10, making the South Florida hub the most expensive place in the country to have friends over for the big game.

Tampa wasn’t far behind, coming in second. A Super Bowl party there would likely cost $227.95, or 16.6% of a weekly budget of $1,370.27.

In fact, the Southeastern U.S. dominated much of that top 10 list with Atlanta coming in third followed by Louisville, Kentucky in fourth. There were six Southern states in the top 10.

Orlando was estimated to require $211.94 to be spent on a Super Bowl party. That’s 14.6% of a weekly budget of $1,454.06 in the Central Florida city.

San Jose, California, was the most affordable metro area of the top 50 in America to host a party on the day of the Super Bowl. The West Coast city would require only 9.3% of a weekly household budget. But in California terms, the dollars and cents amount to $281 in that town to throw the bash.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

