Ashley Moody says fentanyl deaths are on Democrats’ ‘hands and heads’

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is tired of Democratic moves to “obstruct and delay” confirmations for President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees, especially given that new Attorney General Pam Bondi needs help combatting the scourge of drugs brought in the country by illegal immigrants, she said.
“She needs her people in place to effectuate these things. She needs the Director of the (Federal Bureau of Investigation) ready to go. Her passion to secure this nation based on her decades as a prosecutor and Attorney General? I mean, it is still lore back in Florida when she went into lawmakers’ chambers and said, this amount of fentanyl will kill you,” Florida’s newest Senator said Thursday.
She then offered a chilling warning and possible blame about potential fentanyl casualties if FBI Director nominee Kash Patel, who is stalled in Judiciary, and others aren’t confirmed in a timely fashion.
“And remember, that is the number one killer of working and fighting age Americans right now. There is no more time to waste, and if Democrats stand in our way, it is on their hands and heads if we cannot control the crime and devastation that was the result of the Biden administration.
The Plant City Republican made the comments on “The Faulkner Focus” Thursday.
As Attorney General, Moody focused heavily on the fentanyl surge, with statistics backing her read.
“The New England Journal of Medicine reported that after more than a decade of remaining relatively stable, overdose deaths among 14- to 18-year-olds more than doubled. Since then, the issue has intensified, with the national teen overdose rate climbing to 22 deaths a week. Fentanyl is now involved in at least 75% of adolescent overdose deaths,” read a release from her former office last year.
She issued Spring Break advisories, partnered with McGruff the Crime Dog and warned about vape usage.
And she emphasized the danger to young users specifically, messaging that fentanyl could harm children and teenagers in ways they wouldn’t suspect, especially in light of evidence that children under the age of 14 are most likely to suffer fentanyl poisoning.
In May, she blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies after a report highlighted that Florida leads the nation in fentanyl seizures.
During Thursday’s interview, Moody said Trump was “charging ahead” to “protect this house” and make it “safe and secure,” in contrast to what she and other Republicans view as the previous administration’s permissive detente on border crossings.
5 comments
PeterH
February 6, 2025 at 12:51 pm
Trump and his MAGA fools in the Senate have installed the most unqualified cabinet in American history.
MH/Duuuval
February 6, 2025 at 1:18 pm
Maybe this woman should wake up: “For the first time since 2018, the United States has seen a decrease in drug overdose deaths. According to the CDC, the U.S. saw a 14.5% decrease in overdose deaths from June 2023 through June 2024. ”
No one can be sure why this is so, but the border could have been locked down last spring but Trump didn’t want it. So, are the deaths since then on Trump, Moody, and the other MAGAs that now want to make an issue of it. Using Moody’s logic, the answer is Yes.
MH/Duuuval
February 6, 2025 at 1:20 pm
Ninety percent of fentanyl is coming through US ports. The bedraggled and weary asylum seekers trying to enter the US via land routes are not the source. Moody OUGHT to know this, so once again she is making what comes out of her mouth conform with the Great Decider.
Andy
February 6, 2025 at 1:24 pm
Well Ashley if you weren’t on the MAGA train to nowhere, you would know the facts that White Americans are the top ‘Mules’ bringing the fentanyl in the USA! Even your GOP idol did a movie as ‘The Mule’ keep sticking your head in the sand, or up Mar-A-Lagos ass!
Earl Pitts "Only Sage Patriots May Read This" American
February 6, 2025 at 1:35 pm
Good Afternoon Sage Patriots,
What the above “Release” by the Sage Ashley is doing is “SETTING THE TABLE” for the “News Cycle” to transition to Pam Bondy rolling out a “Friday Afternoon News Drop”.
Basically the indictments are complete and will all be served tomorrow as we are using Ashley’s Thursday mention in the press as the set-up for a Late Friday News Drop Regarding “MASSIVE” Indictments of the “Democrats With fentanyl deaths on their “HANDS and HEADS”.
And yes you will know most if not all of these Evil Democrats.
Thank you, Sage Patriots, and thank you Ashley for working with Pam to make this happen.
Earl Pitts “Only Sage Patriots May Read This” American