Ashley Moody says fentanyl deaths are on Democrats’ ‘hands and heads’

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is tired of Democratic moves to “obstruct and delay” confirmations for President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees, especially given that new Attorney General Pam Bondi needs help combatting the scourge of drugs brought in the country by illegal immigrants, she said.

“She needs her people in place to effectuate these things. She needs the Director of the (Federal Bureau of Investigation) ready to go. Her passion to secure this nation based on her decades as a prosecutor and Attorney General? I mean, it is still lore back in Florida when she went into lawmakers’ chambers and said, this amount of fentanyl will kill you,” Florida’s newest Senator said Thursday.

She then offered a chilling warning and possible blame about potential fentanyl casualties if FBI Director nominee Kash Patel, who is stalled in Judiciary, and others aren’t confirmed in a timely fashion.

“And remember, that is the number one killer of working and fighting age Americans right now. There is no more time to waste, and if Democrats stand in our way, it is on their hands and heads if we cannot control the crime and devastation that was the result of the Biden administration.

The Plant City Republican made the comments on “The Faulkner Focus” Thursday.

As Attorney General, Moody focused heavily on the fentanyl surge, with statistics backing her read.

“The New England Journal of Medicine reported that after more than a decade of remaining relatively stable, overdose deaths among 14- to 18-year-olds more than doubled. Since then, the issue has intensified, with the national teen overdose rate climbing to 22 deaths a week. Fentanyl is now involved in at least 75% of adolescent overdose deaths,” read a release from her former office last year.

She issued Spring Break advisories, partnered with McGruff the Crime Dog and warned about vape usage.

And she emphasized the danger to young users specifically, messaging that fentanyl could harm children and teenagers in ways they wouldn’t suspect, especially in light of evidence that children under the age of 14 are most likely to suffer fentanyl poisoning.

In May, she blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies after a report highlighted that Florida leads the nation in fentanyl seizures.

During Thursday’s interview, Moody said Trump was “charging ahead” to “protect this house” and make it “safe and secure,” in contrast to what she and other Republicans view as the previous administration’s permissive detente on border crossings.