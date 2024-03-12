Ashley Moody warns Spring Breakers about fentanyl in drugs

Spring Breakers are still coming to Florida, and Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning them that party drugs they may obtain are likely to be contaminated with deadly fentanyl.

The message comes in the form of a new video from Moody.

“We are in the midst of an opioid crisis claiming thousands of lives here in Florida every year,” Moody said in a written statement released alongside the video.

“This deadly crisis is being fueled by lethal amounts of fentanyl hidden in almost every illicit drug. Students flocking to Florida to enjoy spring break need to be more aware than ever about the dangers of using illicit drugs and that using just one time can kill.”

Moody, a Republican from Plant City who is in her second term, notes that “deadly amounts of fentanyl are being found in almost every illicit substance now,” and that seven out of ten “fake pills” now contain a potentially lethal dose.

That’s a 75% increase from just two years ago.

More than 41 million doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration just this year.

Moody advises parents of Spring Breakers to discuss informed choices with their progeny, including the dangers of drug abuse.

Adult supervision on Spring Break trips is also recommended, as is open communication and frequent check-ins with children.

Rules and boundaries are also recommended, along with itineraries of where the Spring Breakers might be during their vacations.