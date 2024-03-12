March 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

House toppeled the estoppel, preventing $100M in new HOA fees
Business concept meaning Homeowner Association HOA Estoppel Letter with inscription on the page.

Janelle Irwin TaylorMarch 12, 20245min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida truckers want you to ‘share the road’

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Florida Realtors back Danny Nix in HD 75

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Congressional hearing on the Joe Biden classified documents probe turns into a proxy campaign battle

Business concept meaning Homeowner Association HOA Estoppel Letter with inscription on the page.
'We are so grateful that our Legislature sided with homeowners over big real estate special interests by rejecting this unnecessary legislation.'

The House in the waning hours of the 2024 Legislative Session stood its ground on the “Home Tax” bill dealing with estoppel certificates and who can pay for them. Its unwillingness to budge left the measure (HB 979) dead for the Session.

As it was originally filed, the measure would have blocked homeowner associations (HOAs) from charging a fee to prepare an estoppel certificate — a document used to outline any outstanding fees owed to the HOA during the home sale process. It protects buyers who would be on the hook for any dues owed.

Critics, including the Chief Executive Officers of Management Companies (CEOMC) group that represents more than 18,000 community association managers, argued that eliminating the fees for preparing the certificates would have passed costs along to all neighbors, regardless of whether they are selling their home. The extra fees could have added as much as $100 million to HOA fees throughout Florida, the group said.

The House Judiciary Committee in February amended the legislation to alleviate concerns, proposing a prohibition on charging homeowners and buyers for the estoppel certificates.

The Senate passed its own version of the bill (SB 278) without the amendment, but the House refused to take up its version.

“We are so grateful that our Legislature sided with homeowners over big real estate special interests by rejecting this unnecessary legislation,” CEOMC Executive Director Mark Anderson said.

The group offered particular praise for House Speaker Paul Renner, Speaker-designate Danny Perez and Reps. Michael GottliebTommy Gregory, Lawrence McClureWill Robinson and David Smith, as well as “dozens of other legislators from both political parties in both Chambers who didn’t buckle under intense pressure to fix something that wasn’t broken.”

Lawmakers negotiated the bill until the final moments of Session, but the impasse between the House and Senate over the House’s amendment wasn’t bridged before the hankie dropped.

“This is an issue I thought we dealt with in 2017,” said Rep. Chip LaMarca during a press conference following the Senate passage of the bill. “We came up with a plan that would cap these fees but at the same time would not be borne by all of the other homeowners and condo owners in communities. This is something I definitely can’t support.”

That legislation, signed by then-Gov. Rick Scott, capped fees for the preparation of estoppel certificates at $250, with another $150 allowable if there is a delinquent amount owed to the HOA.

That bill was an effort to shift the cost of estoppel certificate preparation from title agents and realtors to HOAs.

It typically costs around $300 to prepare the certificate, according to reporting from News Channel 8.

This year’s attempt was a priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, whose leadership likely led to the Senate insisting on its version without the House amendment.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAshley Moody warns Spring Breakers about fentanyl in drugs

nextCongressional hearing on the Joe Biden classified documents probe turns into a proxy campaign battle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories