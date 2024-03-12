Personnel note: Jennifer Carpenter joins The Nature Conservancy

Jennifer Carpenter has joined the Florida Chapter of The Nature Conservancy as the Deputy Executive Director of Conservation and Government Relations.

Carpenter comes to The Nature Conservancy from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, where she has worked for 22 years, most recently serving as the Director of District Management. In that role, she led the Department’s 90-person South District covering Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Lee and Sarasota counties.

With two decades of experience in Florida’s environmental agency, Carpenter has a deep understanding of how environmental policy is shaped and implemented; and how those policies are put into practice.

In her new position, Carpenter will oversee the Science and Planning Department, Strategy and Policy Department, Stewardship and Field Department, and Government Relations Department. She said she is excited to join The Nature Conservancy and put her experience to use furthering the organization’s goals.

Carpenter earned an undergraduate degree in biological sciences from Florida State University and a master’s degree in environmental science from Florida Gulf Coast University.

The Nature Conservancy is a century-old organization with chapters in every state dedicated to preserving natural landscapes. The organization also has staff in more than 70 countries and territories.