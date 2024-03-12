March 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Jennifer Carpenter joins The Nature Conservancy

Drew WilsonMarch 12, 20242min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.12.24

HeadlinesJax

Aaron Bean, John Rutherford secure $147M from Joe Biden administration for Jacksonville’s Emerald Trail

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott seeks freeze on wage increases for H-2A field workers

Jennifer Carpenter, The Nature Conservancy copy
Carpenter has more than two decades of experience working at FDEP.

Jennifer Carpenter has joined the Florida Chapter of The Nature Conservancy as the Deputy Executive Director of Conservation and Government Relations.

Carpenter comes to The Nature Conservancy from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, where she has worked for 22 years, most recently serving as the Director of District Management. In that role, she led the Department’s 90-person South District covering Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Lee and Sarasota counties.

With two decades of experience in Florida’s environmental agency, Carpenter has a deep understanding of how environmental policy is shaped and implemented; and how those policies are put into practice.

In her new position, Carpenter will oversee the Science and Planning Department, Strategy and Policy Department, Stewardship and Field Department, and Government Relations Department. She said she is excited to join The Nature Conservancy and put her experience to use furthering the organization’s goals.

Carpenter earned an undergraduate degree in biological sciences from Florida State University and a master’s degree in environmental science from Florida Gulf Coast University.

The Nature Conservancy is a century-old organization with chapters in every state dedicated to preserving natural landscapes. The organization also has staff in more than 70 countries and territories.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.12.24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories