New property tax exemption bill could reduce financial burdens for Floridians

A new property tax bill could reduce the financial burden on Florida homeowners by exempting $100,000 of a property’s value from taxation.

The bill (HB 359) filed by Ocala Republican Rep. Ryan Chamberlin is a follow up to a bill filed in the 2024 Legislative Session that called for funding to study the best methods for phasing out property taxes. That measure bill died in committee, so Chamberlin is looking for a re-do. Chamberlin ran on addressing the state’s affordable housing crisis, specifically on limiting in property taxes.

“The growth in property tax revenues over the last 5 years has been gross,” Chamberlin said in a press release. “For too long, cities, counties, and other taxing agencies have benefited from a system that provides property tax increases on unrealized gains. This is an ancient, burdensome system of taxation that must be ended, and I’d like to see Florida be the first in the nation to stop it.”

Chamberlin praised Gov. Ron DeSantis for his leadership on the issue, including recently raising the issue of property taxes. Chamberlin noted his plan is to fully end property taxes altogether.

“We cannot rest until we have ended property taxes altogether. The other ugly truth about a property tax system is the penalty of losing the property if the taxes are not paid,” Chamberlin said. “This essentially communicates that government owns all property and taxpayers are merely renters. If we don’t pay our rent (tax), then we lose it, and it is given to someone else. One of the fundamental God-given rights of man is the right to private property. Government is established to protect that right, not supersede it with an unfair tax system.”

Chamberlin further pointed out the bill contains language that would cap property tax revenues at 2% and added that local governments need to begin “living within their means” to prepare themselves for the potential change.

“I have also put into bill drafting language that will cap the growth in property tax revenues to 2% per year with a mandated refund or debt repayment as the only usage options for a revenue surplus,” Chamberlin said. “This again is just another step in the effort to provide relief and begin phasing out our property tax system. Local governments must begin living within their means now in anticipation of a change of revenue collection in the near future. I look forward to helping to stimulate this debate and work with legislative leadership and the governor’s office to realize this great legislative victory for our state.”

The bill’s passage is contingent on the approval of a related constitutional amendment (HJR 357) or similar joint resolution in the next General Election or Special Election that has been authorized for that purpose.