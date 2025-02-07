Page Lewis: Joe Biden’s failed ‘socialist’ medicine experiment

Former President Joe Biden and his radical leftist allies launched an unprecedented assault on Florida seniors through their socialist medicine scheme, deceptively called the “Inflation Reduction Act” (IRA).

As a Palm Beach conservative who has witnessed President Donald Trump’s commitment to putting America first, I can tell you firsthand: Biden’s war on Medicare must be stopped immediately.

The America First movement under Trump delivered real results for Florida seniors – lower drug prices, more choices, and protection from Big Government overreach. Now, Biden’s socialist price control scheme is destroying everything we achieved. The damage from his radical Medicare experiment is already devastating our great state.

Florida’s world-class biotechnology corridor, stretching from Miami to Jacksonville, is seeing research partnerships canceled and lifesaving clinical trials delayed. Major pharmaceutical innovators across the state are abandoning critical research into treatments for Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and cancer, diseases that affect millions of Florida seniors who trusted Biden’s empty promises.

Let’s call this what it is: a radical leftist takeover of health care, pushed by the same “Deep State” bureaucrats who tried to stop Trump’s America First agenda.

These Washington bureaucrats – not your trusted Florida doctors – are currently deciding which treatments seniors can access. Their socialist policies have made cancer therapies and rare disease medicines “less compelling” investments, according to major medical investors, threatening access to lifesaving treatments that Florida seniors desperately need.

This isn’t the Medicare program that millions of hardworking Florida retirees earned.

This is socialized medicine, plain and simple.

Florida’s medical research community — which contributes over $6 billion annually to our state economy and supports thousands of high-paying American jobs — needs certainty to develop breakthrough treatments. Our seniors deserve the world-class health care system Trump built, not Biden’s broken socialist experiment. We are calling on the Trump administration to reverse this radical scheme and immediately freeze the IRA.

The devastation wrought by Biden’s socialist medicine scheme worsens daily. Small biotech companies — the backbone of American medical innovation—are struggling under the weight of IRA uncertainty. With 76% of life sciences investors pulling back from breakthrough research and 40 research programs already canceled, we’re watching Biden’s bureaucrats strangle the future of U.S. health care innovation in real time.

The impact on Florida’s seniors is catastrophic. Our rural communities are being hit hardest as Medicare plan options disappear. Critical cancer treatments and rare disease research – the kind of breakthrough innovations that made American health care the envy of the world – are being delayed or outright canceled. These aren’t just statistics – they’re death sentences for patients waiting for lifesaving treatments that may never come.

Biden and his Deep State bureaucrats thought they could get away with destroying Part D – a program that was working for seniors – while no one was watching. They were wrong. Florida patriots know exactly what was happening: a radical socialist takeover that put government bureaucrats in charge of which medicines get developed and who gets access to them.

The Trump Administration must act now before more damage is done. We need an immediate freeze of Biden’s socialist medicine scheme disguised as the IRA, a return to the America First health care policies that worked, and a commitment to keeping medical innovation on American soil where it belongs. The lives of Florida seniors and the future of American medical breakthroughs hang in the balance.

Let’s be crystal clear: Biden and his radical allies broke Medicare. Only Trump’s bold leadership can fix it. The time for action is now.

Page Lewis is a former Republican candidate for the Palm Beach County School Board and a health care and education activist.