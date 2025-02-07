February 7, 2025
Gov. DeSantis gives state troopers more power to work with ICE

Gabrielle RussonFebruary 7, 20254min2

FLORIDA-HIGHWAY-PATROL (Large)
DeSantis said Florida is one of the first states to reach such an agreement with the federal government.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida has reached an agreement with Homeland Security to expand Florida Highway Patrol troopers’ powers to act as immigrant enforcement officers in some capacities.

“We need to be willing partners with the federal administration,” DeSantis said Friday at a Tallahassee press conference. “We have to step up and do our part.”

DeSantis called it a “deputization of state enforcement entities.”

Under ICE’s direction and oversight, the nearly 2,000 state troopers will be allowed to arrest and detain undocumented immigrants caught entering the country as well as interrogate people suspected of being in the country illegally. 

ICE can also partner with state and local law enforcement agencies to deport undocumented immigrants who are incarcerated and have committed crimes, DeSantis said.

In addition, troopers could serve and execute warrants for immigration violations.

When asked the timeline for expanding FHP’s authority, DeSantis said “there will be some ramp up time” to give troopers training.

“The goal is, we need to reestablish interior enforcement in this country. We have to fulfill the President’s mission to effectuate the largest deportation program in American history,” DeSantis said. “So we’re stepping up. I know some other states will as well. I know some other states will fight this and do everything they can to throw up roadblocks, but we’re strong partners.”

DeSantis’ press conference comes as he and the Republican-controlled Legislature have not reached a deal yet on an immigration bill to support President Donald Trump’s agenda to crack down on illegal immigration.

DeSantis said Friday he believed the two sides are close to reaching a resolution.

Joining DeSantis was Dave Kerner, executive director of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, who took a dig at lawmakers as he called the new agreement a “turning point.”

“This agreement is larger than the words on the paper because (the) Legislature and Congress can pass laws, but those words and mandates do not have effects without brave men and women who are willing to give life to these words,” he said. “This agreement represents the commitment and dedication of Florida’s nearly 2,000 state troopers to continue doing just that.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

2 comments

  • GeeWoo

    February 7, 2025 at 12:21 pm

    We’re a Nation and State governed by the Rule of Law, not emotions and lawlessness. Thank you Governor!

    Reply

    • Ocean Joe

      February 7, 2025 at 1:23 pm

      “Emotions and lawlessness” describes Mr. Trump to a T.
      Mr. Desantis’ lack of emotions seems to have stopped him in his tracks over in Iowa.

      Reply

Categories