‘Hopefully sooner than later’: Gov. DeSantis talks timing of coming staff changes

Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledges imminent staff changes, with the Lieutenant Governor poised to move to the presidency of Florida International University, and his Chief of Staff expected to become the state’s new Attorney General.

Speaking Friday at the Capitol, the Governor said that timing was everything on both.

Regarding Jeanette Nuñez, Florida’s Lieutenant Governor, DeSantis dispelled reports that her resignation would take effect Friday as erroneous, even as she was selected as interim president of FIU Friday morning.

But he said he expects “that all” to be settled ahead of Legislative Session next month. he does

“And I know she’ll probably want to be making the rounds and speaking with the Legislature about supporting FIU,” the Governor said of his current Lt. Governor.

DeSantis enthused about the job she’s done in his administration.

“She has been involved in all the successes that we’ve had over the last six years. She’s been especially involved in things like the space program. She’s been very supportive of our efforts to bring some sanity to higher education. And so I think in that sense, she’s going to do a really good job there,” he said.

Political watchers are already speculating on who the next pick will be, and when that selection may be made, especially in light of mounting speculation that First Lady Casey DeSantis will run for Governor next year.

Meanwhile, James Uthmeier has already been formally replaced by Jason Weida as Chief of Staff. But there is still work to do before he can become the state Attorney General, a role to which DeSantis named Uthmeier after Ashley Moody was named to the U.S. Senate to replace Marco Rubio. Uthmeier is still working with DeSantis on immigration bill negotiations with the Legislature.

“So we obviously need to land the plane on this immigration stuff. James has been working with the folks in the House and Senate. We want to bring this to a conclusion. I think we’re getting close to that and then at that point, we will transition over. So hopefully that is sooner rather than later,” DeSantis said.

Though he’s not officially in the role yet, Uthmeier has already established a political committee signaling his intent to run for election in 2026. Florida Politics Publisher Peter Schorsch reported about the ‘Friends of James Uthmeier‘ political committee Friday.