February 4, 2025
Jason Weida tapped as Ron DeSantis’s next Chief of Staff

Phil Ammann February 4, 2025

weida
In a significant shake-up in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inner circle, Jason Weida, the current head of Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), will be named as the Governor’s new Chief of Staff, sources revealed to POLITICO’s Gary Fineout.

The move comes as James Uthmeier, a longtime DeSantis confidant, prepares to become Florida’s Attorney General.

Florida Politics suggested Weida was the top pick Saturday in Takeaways from Tallahassee.

Weida, an attorney who worked as an assistant federal prosecutor, has been at the helm of AHCA since 2022. His agency oversees Florida’s massive $35 billion Medicaid program, giving him a deep understanding of the state’s health care landscape. During President Donald Trump’s first term, he was also floated for a high-ranking federal appointment.

On Tuesday, the Governor’s office began informing top aides about the impending change. His anticipated appointment as Attorney General drives Uthmeier’s departure. This position opened after DeSantis appointed Ashley Moody to the U.S. Senate following Marco Rubio’s move to Secretary of State.

Uthmeier has been DeSantis’ Chief of Staff since October 2021. He briefly stepped aside to manage his struggling presidential campaign in 2023. After DeSantis withdrew from the race following a poor showing in Iowa, Uthmeier returned to his role.

The exact timeline for Weida and Uthmeier’s transitions remains unconfirmed, but sources indicate the moves will occur soon. This marks DeSantis’ fourth Chief of Staff appointment.

This is a developing story.

Phil Ammann

Phil Ammann is a Tampa Bay-area journalist, editor, and writer with 30+ years of experience in print and online media. He is currently an editor and VP of Operations for FloridaPolitics.com/Extensive Enterprises Media. Reach him on Twitter @PhilAmmann.

Categories