February 9, 2025
Record viewing and spending anticipated ahead of Super Bowl game Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs prevail in a Super Bowl that went to overtime under new NFL rules. Image via AP.

Drew DixonFebruary 9, 2025

Super Bowl
More than 203 million Americans anticipated to watch Super Bowl game between Chiefs and Eagles.

As the Kansas City Chiefs are going for another Super Bowl victory Sunday, there may be more people watching the big game than ever before and they’re likely spending more money than previously seen on Super Sunday.

As the Chiefs are looking for a so-called “three-pete,”  or three Super Bowl victories in a row,  as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles, it’s expected that there will be more Americans watching this Super Bowl than any previous NFL championship. The National Retail Federation (NRF) is expecting a record 203.4 million Americans to be viewing the game on television, according to a survey conducted by the organization.

Meanwhile, NRF officials say that will translate to the biggest spending tab on the big game by Americans. According to the NRF survey, Americans will likely spend $18.6 billion on celebrations, parties and other activities surrounding Super Bowl Sunday.

That Means, Florida, home to three NFL franchises, will also see a spike in spending. The Florida Retail Federation (FRN) officials say while the big game is being played in New Orleans, La., look for Floridians to embrace the activities surrounding the championship game.

“It’s clear that Floridians are excited to watch and celebrate this year’s Super Bowl,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the FRN. “Be sure to shop local and ‘Find It In Florida” when gearing up for the big game.”

Game time isn’t until 6:30 p.m. Sunday so there’s ample time to head to local retailers to stock up and get ready to view the matchup and it appears Americans are ready to do just that.

The NRF survey showed the average viewer of the game is projected to spend about $91.58 per person on Super Bowl stuff. That kind of spending will end up pushing the national total to $1.3 billion higher than what was spent on Super Bowl goodies in 2024.

Food and beverages will account for 81% of that total spending while fans buying team apparel will amount to 14%. Some 10% of survey respondents said they’ll spend Super Bowl money on buying televisions, another 8% said decorations and 6% will throw money down on furniture.

All that spending will provide plenty of supplies for a party and the survey indicates 113.7 million Americans plan to throw or attend some sort of Super Bowl party this year while another 17.6 million people will got to a restaurant or bar to view the contest.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

