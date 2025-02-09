Florida Hospital Association honors two top docs in the state for 2024

Two medical professionals were honored for their top performances this month by the Florida Hospital Association.

The recipients of Caregiver of the Year and Health Care Leader of the year for 2024 were unveiled by the association that represents medical professionals at Sunshine State hospitals. Christina Canody, a doctor at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital and medical director of pediatrics of BayCare Health System in Tampa, was named as Caregiver of the Year.

Meanwhile, Tim Curtin, executive director of community services for Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County, was honored as Health Care Leader of the Year.

Both medical professionals received the awards at events at their respective hospitals. The two honorees were named above all others from some 240 hospitals and health care systems in the state.

“In Florida, we are truly fortunate to have access to world-class health care close to home – largely due to the outstanding individuals who contribute to our hospital systems. Tim Curtin and Dr. Christine Canody truly exemplify a remarkable spirit of service within their hospital systems and the communities they serve,” said Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO of FHA.

Canody was named as Caregiver of the Year for community-based approaches to health care in Tampa when treating children. Much of that work helped to dispel the stigma around mental health issues surrounding children’s treatment and encouraging more dialogue.

Curtin was selected as Health Care Leader of the Year for his work in addressing social health needs for children, families and senior citizens in South Florida. He’s been at the facility in Broward County since 1999 and leads a team of 325 professionals who serve about 25,000 patients and address a wide range of issues such as food insecurity, juvenile diversion, maternal health, senior isolation and mental health among other community concerns.

“These hospital leaders set the highest standards of excellence in health care. Dr. Canody is leading with heart on behalf of children in Florida and supporting brighter, healthier futures for Florida’s children. Tim’s work has paved the way for broader state and national commitments to patient centered and comprehensive whole person care that includes addressing critical social service needs. Their passion for their work and their dedication to improving the health and well-being of the communities they serve is making a difference in the lives of countless Floridians, and the Florida Hospital Association is proud to honor their contributions,” Mayhew said.