Florida Chamber of Commerce outlines Session priorities in ‘Where We Stand 2025’
It doesn't look like a school, but that doesn't stop the Florida Chamber from doling out report cards.

Florida Chamber
'Free enterprise isn’t free.'

The Florida Chamber of Commerce released its annual Florida Jobs and Competitiveness Agenda, Where We Stand 2025, outlining the business lobby’s legislative priorities for the 2025 Legislative Session.

Released during the 2025 Florida Chamber Legislative Fly-In, the agenda reflects input from local businesses across the state and underscores the Chamber’s commitment to securing Florida’s future.

“Florida is outpacing the nation, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce is leading the charge in uniting Florida leaders to ensure Florida remains a launchpad of economic opportunity, growth, and prosperity for all. Together, we are proving that a competitive economy, strong leadership, and a unified vision can transform lives, grow opportunity, and keep Florida, Florida,” said Keith Koenig, Chairman of CITY Furniture and Chair of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Where We Stand 2025 uses the Florida 2030 Blueprint and its Six Pillars Framework as its guide, incorporating input from Florida Chamber members across all industries and regions of Florida, including input from local chambers of commerce, economic development leaders and trade associations. This agenda, focused on the Florida 2030 Blueprint mission of making Florida the 10th largest global economy by 2030, provides a roadmap to make Florida more competitive.

Mark Wilson, President & CEO of the Florida Chamber, added, “Free enterprise isn’t free. The Florida Chamber fights every day to make Florida even more competitive and our legislative priorities address issues impacting local businesses and communities the most.”

Where We Stand 2025 outlines the following priorities:

Mental health leadership: Leveraging recommendations in the Florida Chamber Leadership Cabinet’s 2024 business-led Mental Health report to make Florida a national model for mental health outcomes.

Reducing costs that drive up insurance prices: Addressing manmade cost drivers of property, auto, liability, and workers’ compensation insurance.

Affordable workforce housing: Continuing to implement solutions to housing challenges affecting workers in all industries statewide.

Easing tax and regulatory burdens: Advocating for the elimination of the Florida-only Business Rent Tax and further reducing tax and regulatory barriers to economic growth.

Further lawsuit abuse reform: Continuing efforts to improve Florida’s legal climate by reducing frivolous litigation and increasing stability for consumers and businesses.

Rural economic development: Advancing policies and investments that will unlock the potential of Florida’s rural economies and see rural share of GDP double by 2030.

Investing in infrastructure: Preparing for Florida’s growing population and tourism demands with forward-thinking infrastructure policies and investments.

Enhancing education and workforce readiness: Strengthening Florida’s talent pipeline from early learning through lifelong education to meet future workforce demands.

Protecting Florida’s constitution: Ensuring Florida’s constitution is not for sale to out of state and special interests groups by strengthening ballot initiative integrity and returning the citizens’ initiative process to the citizens of Florida.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

