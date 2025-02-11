Keith Truenow files bill to boost Florida’s manufacturing sector

Florida’s manufacturing sector could be getting a boost aimed at propelling the state even further ahead as an industry leader.

Tavares Republican Sen. Keith Truenow has filed a bill (SB 600) with the goal of coordinating manufacturing efforts in Florida, including building awareness, promoting the industry through advertising campaigns and developing grant programs.

Truenow’s measure cites legislative findings that there is a need to increase awareness of manufacturing activities in the state, to expand market exposure for manufactured goods and products, and to build a partnership between the industry and the state to promote products efficiently.

The legislation would further put focus on raising awareness to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs, fabricators and skilled workers to build and grow both domestic businesses and manufacturing operations.

The bill would establish the Statewide Office of Manufacturing — created within the Department of Commerce — and headed by a Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) who would be appointed by the Secretary of Commerce. Responsibilities would include promoting and coordinating manufacturing efforts, providing strategic direction, and working with various entities to align manufacturing priorities.

The Florida Manufacturing Promotional Campaign would be created within the Department and would be supervised by the CMO, in coordination with the Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

In promoting the campaign, the bill states that the Department would be responsible for developing logos and authorizing their use, registering campaign participants each year, collecting rental receipts for advertising programs and contracting with media to disperse promotional materials.

The Florida Manufacturers’ Workforce Development Grant Program would also be created within the Department and would fund projects that support small manufacturers with new technologies, cybersecurity infrastructure and workforce training.

Priority would be given to projects that have innovative plans and advanced technologies that are focused on workforce development for small manufacturers across the state. While applicants would be able to use the grant funding for workforce development and operations, they would be restricted from using the grants to pay salaries, benefits or general business office expenses.

Grants would be awarded by the Department from the Economic Development Trust Fund. All projects awarded grants would be required to be on a publicly available list stating the benefit of the project, the goals being met and its current status. The newly established office would be further required to prepare a biennial report on the manufacturing efforts in the state.

Truenow further filed a bill (SB 602) that would establish registration and renewal fees sufficient to fund the costs of the manufacturing promotional campaign.

If passed, the bills would come into effect July 1.