‘People over politics’: Rob Long launches bid for HD 90 with bevy of endorsements

Delray Beach Commissioner Rob Long has spent most of the past decade in some form of public service. Now he has his sights set on the Legislature.

Long, a 40-year-old Democrat, just launched a bid to represent House District 90, an eastern stretch of Palm Beach County that includes Boynton Beach, Briny Breezes, Delray Beach, Golf, Gulf Stream and Ocean Ridge.

He wants to advance at the state level many of the priorities he’s pushed for locally, from boosting the economy, supporting small businesses and protecting the environment to investing in public education and promoting sustainable development.

Addressing Florida’s property insurance crisis and supporting women’s reproductive rights are also high on his to-do list.

“District 90 deserves a leader who listens, acts with integrity, and delivers real results,” Long said in a statement. “That’s the kind of Representative I intend to be.”

Long has already amassed a strong base of supporters that includes the man he hopes to succeed in the House: Democratic Rep. Joe Casello, who must leave office next year due to term limits.

Other Democrats endorsing Long’s campaign include Sens. Lori Berman and Tina Polsky; Reps. Tae Edmonds, Kelly Skidmore and Debra Tendrich; Palm Beach County Clerk Joe Abruzzo; and former Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

“Rob Long has been a dedicated leader in our community, and I have no doubt he will bring that same commitment to Tallahassee,” Casello said in a statement. “His experience, vision, and deep understanding of the issues make him the right person to represent District 90. I am proud to endorse him and look forward to seeing him continue the work fighting for our residents.”

Long, who joined the Democratic Party in 2014, according to state records, is the first person to announce their candidacy for HD 90.

He’s originally from Pennsylvania, has lived in Delray Beach for more than a decade and has an educational background in civil engineering and business administration. He has several day jobs in addition to his work at City Hall, including as founder and CEO of Door 2 Door Strategies, a marketing and political consulting firm, and senior loss control engineer at Risk Logic.

He’s also an author. In November 2023 — eight months after he won a three-year term on the City Commission — Long published an environmentally focused children’s book featuring his hometown’s most famous rodent, Punxsutawney Phil.

Long’s community involvements include a six-year stint on the Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District, where he helped build the Ambassadors to the Everglades program for high schoolers, and his current service on the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency Governing Board, where he has prioritized critical transportation investments in the region.

In 2022, the National Association of Clean Water Agencies honored him with a local public service award.

He has also served on various Delray Beach advisory boards, the Verona Woods HOA Board of Directors, Habitat Young Professionals Executive Committee, Executive Board of the Friends of the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, and Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

In a partisan capacity, Long has served as President of the Palm Beach Young Democrats and as a delegate for Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention.

“At a time when Floridians need leaders who will stand up for our values, Rob Long is the right choice for District 90,” said Berman, who in November will celebrate 15 years of service in the Legislature. “He has been a steadfast advocate for seniors, small businesses, reproductive rights, and the environment, and I know he will bring that same dedication to the State House. I proudly endorse his campaign.”

Abruzzo, who like Berman served in both the Senate and House, said he knows the qualities one must have to serve effectively in Tallahassee, and Long has them.

“Rob has consistently demonstrated his commitment to our community through thoughtful leadership and a clear vision for progress,” he said. “I am proud to endorse (him).”

Long, who currently serves as Deputy Vice Mayor, plans to remain on the City Commission while campaigning for HD 90. He said he is honored by the early support he’s received.

“District 90,” he said, “deserves a Representative who will put people over politics and fight for our seniors and working families.”

The 2026 Primary is on Aug. 18, followed by the General Election on Nov. 3.