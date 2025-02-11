Florida emerges as national leader in solar energy workforce development

Florida is cementing its position as a national leader in the renewable energy sector through the launch of the Florida Solar Energy Apprenticeship Program (FSEAP), the first solar-specific apprenticeship registered with the U.S. Department of Labor.

With eight participating employers and 20 apprentices currently enrolled, the initiative is poised to address the state’s growing demand for skilled solar energy professionals while fostering workforce development.

Designed for residential and small commercial solar installations, the FSEAP provides specialized training in photovoltaics, solar pool heating, and solar domestic water heating systems. The program equips apprentices with real-world experience using hands-on training facilities — preparing solar energy technicians and providing a pathway to receiving required state certification as a solar contractor.

“The solar industry is rapidly growing in Florida, along with our state’s population,” said Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA) Board President Bill Johnson. “The Florida Solar Energy Apprenticeship Program is meeting the dual challenges of industry growth and workforce demand. We are thrilled to see the impact this program will have on our apprentices and the broader solar energy landscape in Florida.”

In addition to the apprenticeship program, Florida secondary and higher education institutions are integrating solar workforce training into their offered curriculum through the Solar Energy Institute and Solar Photovoltaic System Design, Installation and Maintenance programs.

Solar Energy Institute offers students a classroom that mirrors real-world environments, including a mock grid setup, wall-mounted electrical panels, and a roof simulation with various materials for installation practice. Graduates earn industry-recognized credentials, positioning them to obtain a Florida Certified Solar Contractor License and align with the rigorous standards of the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP).

Starting in August 2025, solar installation training will be offered as an elective within the state’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs. This initiative aims to prepare students for careers in the expanding renewable energy sector by teaching the fundamentals of solar energy, electrical systems, plumbing, roofing, battery backup systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

Students who complete the programs will graduate with an OSHA 10 Certification, respective NABCEP Certification and manufacturer credentials from top industry brands, providing them with a competitive edge in the job market.

“These programs are a game-changer,” added FlaSEIA Board Member Rick Vaske. “By introducing students to solar energy careers early, we are building a pipeline of talent that will support Florida’s transition to a clean energy future.”

Since 2018, Florida’s solar energy sector has been among the fastest-growing in the nation, spurred by the state’s increasing population and favorable climate for renewable energy. Programs like the FSEAP and the CTE initiative are vital for meeting the rising demand for skilled workers in solar installation, maintenance and support services.

However, critics of Florida’s rapid solar expansion argue that the push toward renewable energy should be balanced with a more comprehensive infrastructure plan. Some have raised concerns about the reliability of solar energy during extended cloudy periods and hurricanes, pointing out the state’s vulnerability to extreme weather events. Others worry about the upfront costs of installing solar systems, which, despite tax incentives, remain prohibitively expensive for many low-income residents.

Proponents of the program emphasize workforce development initiatives like FSEAP are providing a way forward with benefits and affordability for all — through job creation, accessibility to residents of all income levels and benefits to all ratepayers by removing the need for local utilities to build high-cost centralized plants.

Florida’s investment in workforce development is expected to boost economic growth by creating jobs and stimulating local economies. According to industry experts, these initiatives position Florida as a national model for renewable energy education and job creation.

“With programs like the Florida Solar Energy Apprenticeship Program and solar training through academic institutions, Florida is not just keeping pace with the expansion of renewable energy — it’s leading it,” said Jim Fenton, Director of the Florida Solar Energy Center. “The Sunshine State is living up to its name.”

As the demand for renewable energy continues to grow, Florida’s proactive approach to workforce development is setting a benchmark for other states to follow, while also sparking critical conversations about the accessibility and long-term sustainability of solar energy in the face of environmental and economic challenges.