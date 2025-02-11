Ron DeSantis wishes Bobby Bowden were still alive to be Lieutenant Governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t tipping his hand on top contenders to replace outgoing Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez just yet. But death is apparently the only thing stopping DeSantis from picking one of the state’s most storied college football coaches for the role.

“I just want to put this out there for the record that if Coach Bobby Bowden were still alive, I would absolutely appoint him Lieutenant Governor of Florida, don’t you worry about that,” DeSantis said in Tallahassee.

Bowden coached Florida State for decades, guiding the program from obscurity to excellence.

DeSantis’ quip was motivated by the selection of Jim Tressel, a former Ohio State coach who also was President of Youngstown State University, to the LG role in the Buckeye State.

The Governor recognized Bowden in 2021 when the legendary coach passed away.

“Bowden was an impactful leader and empowered his players to be the same. He lived a remarkable life with a strong Christian foundation serving God’s purpose on and off the field. Bowden was the inaugural recipient of the Governor’s Medal of Freedom, the highest citizen award the Governor can give. He also holds recognition in the College Football Hall of Fame as of 2006. He will be remembered as one of the best coaches of all time, a legendary Floridian, and a man of God,” read the memo from the Governor’s Office that announced flying the flags at half-staff.

In the wake of Bowden’s passing, DeSantis had offered a remembrance on X that covered much of the same ground.

“Coach Bobby Bowden lived a remarkable life and leaves an incomparable legacy. He created a dominating football program that produced championships and many great players. Coach Bowden also prepared his players to be leaders in their communities, and many have made a great impact across Florida and beyond. Most importantly, he lived his life guided by a strong faith in God, dedication to his family and service to his community,” DeSantis posted.

DeSantis honored Bowden with the first Governor’s Medal of Freedom.

Bowden, who was most famous for building the Florida State football program into a national power with 316 wins and a 14-year streak of top 5 rankings, was also a political conservative. He claimed that he “beat COVID-19” to vote for Donald Trump’s re-election as President.