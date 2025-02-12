February 12, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

U.S. eggs prices hit a record high of $4.95 and are likely to keep climbing
Image via AP.

Associated PressFebruary 12, 20254min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

‘You didn’t advise us’: General Counsel gripes abound in Jacksonville City Council

FederalHeadlines

White House says judges balking at Donald Trump’s actions are provoking a ‘constitutional crisis’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Israel Silva: Building a stronger Florida — why apprenticeships matter

Eggs
A carton of eggs can cost $10 or more in some places.

Egg prices reached a record high in the U.S. last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

The latest monthly consumer price index confirmed what consumers, bakers and food companies already knew: an ongoing bird flu outbreak that began in 2022 are making eggs terribly expensive right now.

The average price of a dozen Grade A eggs in U.S. cities reached $4.95 in January, eclipsing the previous record of $4.82 set two years earlier and more than double the recent low of $2.04 that was recorded in August 2023.

Of course, that is only the nationwide average. A carton of eggs can cost $10 or more in some places. And specialized varieties, such as organic and cage-free eggs, are even more expensive.

Prices are only going to get worse. Prices always spike around Easter every year because demand is high around the holiday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted last month that egg prices were likely to go up 20% this year.

And even if consumers can afford eggs, it can be hard to find them at times as some stores have trouble keeping their shelves stocked. Some grocers have imposed limits on how many eggs customers can buy at a time.

The main reason that eggs are more expensive is the bird flu outbreak. When the virus is found on a farm, the entire flock is killed to limit the spread of disease. Because massive egg farms may have millions of birds, just one outbreak may put a dent in the egg supply.

The Agriculture Department says more than 23 million birds were slaughtered last month and more than 18 million were killed in December to limit the spread of the bird flu virus. Those numbers include turkeys and chickens raised for meat, but the vast majority of them were egg-laying chickens.

Egg farmers also face higher feed, fuel and labor costs these days because of inflation. Plus, farmers are investing more in biosecurity measured to try to protect their birds.

Ten states have passed laws allowing the sale of eggs only from cage-free environments. The supply of those eggs is tighter and focused in certain regions, so the effect on prices can be magnified when outbreaks hit cage-free egg farms.

Many of the egg farms with outbreaks were cage-free farms in California. Cage-free egg laws have already gone into effect in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Michigan.

______

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWhite House says judges balking at Donald Trump’s actions are provoking a ‘constitutional crisis’

next'You didn't advise us': General Counsel gripes abound in Jacksonville City Council

2 comments

  • Michael K

    February 12, 2025 at 4:03 pm

    Impossible. Dear Leader promised prices would go down on January 21.

    Fun fact: president Musk is trying to dismantle every agency that interferes with his business – ie safety pf the self driving cars he’s been promising. He’s also got your personal data now. Happy?

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts "Egg Expert" American

    February 12, 2025 at 4:06 pm

    Good Afternoon America,
    Cast all your blaim for pricey eggs upon the “DOOK 4 BRAINS 08IDEN SADMINISTRATION”.
    But you can, one and all, very soon “RELAX YOUR SPHINCTERS” as Don “THE DONALD” will soon fix the price of eggs too.
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts “Egg Expert” American

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories